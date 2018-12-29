Jones vs Gustafsson 2 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 232 Online

One of the best fights in UFC history gets a rematch five years in the making on Saturday night, as Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson square off at UFC 232. Throw in a champ vs. champ bout between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes in what is certainly one of the biggest women’s MMA fights ever, and the UFC is certainly set to end 2018 on a high note.

The UFC 232 main card from Los Angeles is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch the Jones vs Gustafsson fight and all the UFC 232 main card fights online without cable:

Price: $64.99 for HD

How to Order: Whether or not you have Amazon Prime, you can order the UFC 232 PPV through Amazon right here. You’ll need to be signed in to an Amazon account to purchase the Jones vs. Gustafsson PPV, but if you don’t have one, you can create one for free.

Where You Can Watch: Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch the fights live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch straight on an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick or other Amazon device without having to download the app.

Price: $64.99 for HD

How to Order: If you already have a Sling TV subscription, make sure you’re signed in, then head to your account to purchase UFC 232. If you don’t have Sling TV, you can start a free 7-day trial right here, then you can go to your account to purchase UFC 232. You can also order from within the app.

Where You Can Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch UFC 232 on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Price: $64.99 for HD; $54.99 for SD

How to Order: To order the fight through UFC TV, head to this page and select “Purchase Pay-Per-View”. After selecting the option you want, you’ll need to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do.

Where You Can Watch: Once purchased, you can return to the UFC website to watch the Jones vs Gustafsson pay-per-view on your computer. Or, if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and select Smart TV’s.

UFC 232 Main Card Preview

When Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson met at UFC 165 back in September of 2013, not many gave the challenger a chance. Jones had won all 13 of his previous UFC fights, including five consecutive title defenses, and he hadn’t really been challenged in the process. Gustafsson, meanwhile, boasted a 7-1 UFC record but generally wasn’t considered to be in Jones’ class–he was a massive 5-to-1 underdog.

But when they finally entered the Octagon, he looked like anything but an underdog. He took Jones down for the first time in the champ’s career, and he landed a number of big shots, cutting Jones above the eye. Jones fought back in the later rounds to earn the unanimous decision victory, but the result was Jones’ toughest fight of his career and an instant classic.

Sherdog, MMA Fighting, Fox Sports, MMA Weekly, MMA Junkie and ESPN all called it the Fight of the Year. Many regard it as the greatest light heavyweight title fight–if not the best fight, period–in UFC history.

Since that fight, Jones has beaten everyone he’s faced but has also failed a litany of drug tests, been stripped of titles and been suspended multiple times, severely hurting his case for best of all-time. Gustafsson, meanwhile, has been pretty quiet since a split-decision loss to Daniel Cormier in a 2015 title fight, as he fought just once each in 2016 (unanimous decision win over Jan Blachowicz) and 2017 (KO win over Glover Teixeira).

Still, even five years later with the circumstances being much different, this rematch remains an anticipated one. If they can put together a fight that is even a fraction as good as the one from 2013, this will be a worthy main event to close out 2018.

Of course, the co-main event is awfully good, as well: Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes in an unprecedented women’s battle of champions.

Cyborg, a former Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion who has continued her dominance since joining the UFC with five consecutive wins, is looking to further entrench herself as one of the best ever.

“Cris Cyborg is the best right now, the most feared and respected female fighter and hasn’t lost in 12 years, with crushing performances,” Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire said.

Nunes, who has won seven in a row since a 2014 loss to Cat Zingano, has picked up wins over legendary names such as Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. Now, a win over another legend would make her the first two-division women’s champ in UFC history.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to call this the biggest women’s fight ever.

The other fights on the main card are as follows: Chad Mendes vs Alexander Volkanovski, Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson, and Carlos Condit vs Michael Chiesa.