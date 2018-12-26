Juventus vs Atalanta Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Juventus will visit Atalanta at Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET. Here’s how to watch it online without cable, whether you’re in the United States or Italy:

Juventus vs Atalanta Live Stream in USA: ESPN+

In the United States, The match can be watched live on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new cable-free streaming service from ESPN.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, ESPN+ will also have the match available to be watched on-demand afterward.

Juventus vs Atalanta Live Stream in Italy: DAZN

In Italy, the match will be live streamed exclusively on DAZN, which offers a free one-month trial and will also allow you to watch Saturday’s Canelo vs. Rocky fight (live or on-demand). DAZN has three Serie A games every week, in addition to La Liga, Ligue 1, EFL Cup, MLB, boxing, and other sports.

You can sign up for a free trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the match live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Juventus vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta (7-3-7, 24 points) sit in ninth place in Serie A, but trail fourth-place Lazio by just four points. Their hopes of playing their way into the Champions League were boosted by a 1-0 home victory over Lazio on December 17.

“During the whole match it was hard to face Lazio strikers, it’s not easy to score points against this team so it’s an important victory,” Atalanta central defender Rafael Toloi said, according to The Laziali.

The Brazilian added: “Could we achieve Champions League? For now, we are focused on the games in front of us, then we’ll see where we can get.”

A video review wiped out what would have been a Lazio equalizer in extra time.

“Without VAR, nobody would have seen the offside on Lazio’s goal and we would not have taken the three points,” Atalanta midfielder Marten De Roon said, per The Laziali. “When it intervenes, you can not help but wait and hope, even if it is not always used on dubious episodes.”

The Nerazzurri then lost to 13th-place Genoa on the road on Saturday, 3-1. They had two players sent off in the defeat.

“We played against a strong team that has been working together for years,” Genoa manager Cesare Prandelli said, according to Tribal Football.

“It was an exhausting game in which we had to give a lot, but we did a good job in countering them. The lads did really well.”

Atalanta’s chances against undefeated and first-place Juventus (16-1-0, 49 points) improved on Tuesday when manager Massimiliano Allegri announced Cristiano Ronaldo would open the match on the sideline.

“For the first time, Ronaldo and I will watch the match together from the bench,” Allegri said, according to CalcioMercato.com. “I am very happy with what he is doing and his numbers are fantastic, but I want him to be at the top in March, when the season is at its decisive points.”

Juventus’ latest victims were Roma, who fell 1-0 in Turin.

“With 49 points we wouldn’t even make the UCL spots so let’s be calm,” Allegri said, per CalcioMercato.com. “Result? Well it is an important result. The game was pretty even and Olsen did a good job against us. We didn’t give up much but Roma did well on the night. … We have been doing well since we have been playing like a team. You have to attack and defend as a team. Second half? I think we were a little too backed up but we defended well. Attack? I have so many options but it is a good problem to have!”