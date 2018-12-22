Juventus vs Roma Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

A hungry AS Roma side will try to take out Serie A’s top club when they visit Juventus on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch it online without cable, whether you’re in the United States or Italy:

Juventus vs Roma Live Stream in USA: ESPN+

In the United States, The match can be watched live on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new cable-free streaming service from ESPN.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, ESPN+ will also have the match available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Juventus vs Roma Live Stream in Italy: DAZN

In Italy, the match will be live streamed exclusively on DAZN, which offers a free one-month trial and will also allow you to watch Saturday’s Canelo vs. Rocky fight (live or on-demand). DAZN has three Serie A games every week, in addition to La Liga, Ligue 1, EFL Cup, MLB, boxing, and other sports.

You can sign up for a free trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the match live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Juventus vs Roma Preview

Juventus, undefeated through 16 Serie A matches, have a commanding grip on first place; at 46 points (15-1-0), they’re eight ahead of second-place Napoli.

Most recently, they upended Torino, 1-0.

“We had some difficulties in the first half and we weren’t patient enough,” Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said, according to Reuters.

“Also, because of their pressing, we couldn’t really get going … and we could not afford to take too many risks on this pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match’s lone goal on a penalty kick after Torino goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo tripped Mario Mandzukic.

“It was a complicated game, played on a difficult pitch against tough opponents,” Ronaldo said, per Reuters. “I think we played well and deserved the win.”

The 33-year-old’s 11 goals and five assists lead Juventus in his first season with the club. Speaking with Express, he recently revealed a distaste for Roma, stemming from a 7-1 Champions League drubbing Manchester United handed the team from Italy’s capital in 2007.

“When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling,” said Ronaldo, who scored twice for the Red Devils in the second leg of the teams’ quarterfinal. “Others threatened to hurt me. Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt.”

Before the victory over Torino, Allegri said his team’s leading scorer would get a rest in one of his side’s three subsequent matches, but it appears Ronaldo will be on the pitch against Roma.

“Ronaldo plays tomorrow, and he’ll then miss one of the next two games,” the manager said on Friday, according to Goal.com.

On Thursday, Juventus and 27-year-old back Alex Sando agreed to an extension that will keep the Brazilian in Turin through 2023, despite interest from Premier League clubs.

“Today’s a very happy day for me, my family and also for my teammates,” Sando told Juventus TV, according to ESPN. “I can tell the fans that I will always give my very best, as I always have done up to now, to get even better.

“I’ve learnt well the mentality of this club and of my teammates over these years. This is a place where everybody is working to win and this will never change. I like it when we win and if this is down to one of my passes or goals, then it’s great, but winning is the most important thing.”

Roma sit 22 points out of first, in seventh place (6-6-4). They’ve lost once in their last seven league matches, but they’ve drawn four times in that span.

“They’re a very good team,” Allegri said, per Goal.com. “Among other things, they’re the only Italian team along with Juventus still left in the Champions League.

“(Roma manager Eusebio) Di Francesco has shown he has all the qualities to do well, and I’m sure he’ll prove it this year. Last year, he took the team to the Champions League semi-final while fighting Napoli for second place.”