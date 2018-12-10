How to Watch Heat vs Lakers Online Without Cable

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will clash on an NBA floor for the last time on Monday night — barring a pair of miraculous runs to the NBA Finals or a change of heart for Wade — when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Miami Heat.

Preview

This is the second and final time the Lakers will play the Heat this season. It’ll also be the last time James and former Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Olympic teammate Wade play one another; Wade’s said he’ll retire after the season.

The Heat guard missed the teams’ first matchup of 2018-19 to be with his family after he and his wife Gabrielle Union welcomed their first child together.

James scored a season-high 51 points in a 113-97 road victory.

“It sucks. I can’t even lie to you guys,” James said after the win, according to the Orange County Register. “We all know the reason that he isn’t here, but to only have two more games to go against each other and one of them is not going to happen. It sucked a little bit, but hopefully we are both in uniform when Miami comes to L.A. and we can finish this off the right way.”

James and Wade are 15-15 in head-to-head matchups in which they both play.

“It’s bitter and it’s sweet. It’s sweet and sour,” James said, per the Register. “The sweet part about it is I’ve always loved being on the same floor with my brother. We struck up a relationship together at the Combine in 2003 and it started from there. And the sour part about it is that this is our last time sharing the same court.”

James went first overall in the 2003 draft. The Heat selected Wade four picks later.

“Sometimes it’s just chemistry,” James said of his relationship with Wade, according to Reuters. “Sometimes you can’t even explain it. And I bonded with Carmelo (Anthony) when I was in the 10th grade. I bonded with CP3 (Chris Paul) when I was in the 12th, and I bonded with D-Wade when we were both coming into the combine. Some things you just can’t explain, and that’s why we have our brotherhood.”

The pair went to four consecutive NBA Finals together with the Heat from 2011 to 2014, winning it all in 2012 and 2013.

“You’re always excited to play the Lakers, and obviously, LeBron is there and (it’s) our last time matching up, so it’s definitely gonna be a little bit extra special than any normal game,” Wade said, per Reuters. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you, ‘Oh, it’s another one of 82.’ No, it’s not. Not for me. It’s a game where I get to play against not only one of my best friends but one of the game’s greatest players for the last time. I want to win as a team, but I want to savor the opportunities.”