How to Watch Lakers vs Rockets Online Without Cable

LeBron James and his hot Los Angeles Lakers will visit James Harden and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle, which is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

TNT is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Lakers vs Rockets Preview

The Rockets topped the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 111-104. Houston had lost seven of nine; they’re 12-14, the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Though head coach Mike D’Antoni moved Eric Gordon and his scoring prowess into the starting lineup for the injured James Ennis, the Houston bench produced arguably its best game of 2018-19. For the first time all season, three Rockets came off the bench to score in double figures: Gerald Green (13 points), Danuel House (12), and Nene (10).

“They won the game for us,” D’Antoni said, according to the Associated Press. “They turned it around when we were down 15, and they came in, and Nene, Danuel House, and Gerald put a lot of energy.”

House and Green combined for 10 points during a 25-5 run that put Houston up by 17 in the second half.

“I think you could really tell the difference (in) the second half,” Green said, per AP. “I thought that we didn’t give up a lot of offensive rebounds that was really killing us in the first half. Our pace was really good tonight. I feel like we were playing faster. We were getting out in transition a lot more than we did in the last few games. I think it was something we can build on.”

The team has also moved away from the switching defensive scheme that defined their run to the Western Conference finals in 2018.

“We’re trying not to switch (everything),” D’Antoni said, according to STATS LLC. “There will be times when a guy gets hit and he can’t get through and you have to switch, but now it’s on a have-to basis, not a we-want-to basis. We’ll try to keep a big guy at home, try to keep him where he rebounds more.”

The Lakers are tied with their roommates, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the fourth-best record in the conference, but they’re just a game out of first place.

The team’s gone 15-5 since a 2-5 start. They’ve won six of their last seven, a stretch that’s seen sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma average 21.6 points per game on 50 percent shooting to go with 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

“I tell Kuz all the time one of my favorite things about him is his competitive spirit, and that’s something we preach in our culture is competition, and he’s got one of the best we have as far as how much he loves to compete,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said, per STATS LLC. “But offensively, he’s done a nice job recently of kind of slowing down, letting the game (come to him). Still being aggressive but just slowing down with the actual moves, getting on balance, those types of things.”