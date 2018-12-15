How to Watch Michigan vs Western Michigan Basketball Online

The Western Michigan Broncos will visit Ann Arbor in a bid to upset the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

Michigan vs Western Michigan Preview

Dating back to last season, the Wolverines have lost just once in their last 25 games — a 79-62 defeat at the paws of the Villanova Wildcats in last year’s national championship game.

Of those 24 wins, 23 have come by double digits. They’re 10-0 this year, ranked No. 5 in the nation.

“We knew coming into the year that we’d have a target on our backs simply because of what we did last year, but we’re just taking it day by day, we’re locked in at practice, we prepare for the game plan,” Wolverines guard Jordan Poole said after the squad’s most recent win, according to the Associated Press. “The coaches do a really good job of keeping us in the moment.”

The guard dropped 26 points — 19 in the second half — in the 89-78 victory over South Carolina.

“I just feel like I was letting the game come to me, pretty much, but also being aggressive,” Poole added. “I wasn’t being aggressive earlier on in the season, I don’t think.”

Poole is Michigan’s second leading scorer, at 13.3 points per game. He’s taking 4.9 three-pointers per game, and hitting them at a 46.9 percent clip, while hitting 56.4 percent of his shots from inside the arc (3.9 attempts per game).

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis leads Michigan with 17 points per game. He does much of his damage at the free-throw line, shooting 5.9 freebies a game and hitting 81.4 percent of them. In a 17-point effort against South Carolina, the freshman went 11-of-12 from the stripe.

“He’s getting to the foul line a lot,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said, according to Maize n Brew. “That was a difference in the game — getting them in the double bonus early.”

Unlike previous Wolverines squads under Beilein, Michigan is elite on the defensive end in 2018-19, holding opponents to 55.2 points per game, the third-lowest mark in the nation out of 353 teams. Opposing teams hit just 39.2 percent of shots from inside the arc against the Wolverines, fourth-best in the country.

“One of the things that makes it difficult to prepare for them is that the best game plan going in involves different things in different situations,” Broncos head coach Steve Hawkins said, according to STATS LLC. “You can go under ball screens on certain guys and go over ball screens on other guys. There are some situations you would like to switch in, and other situations you don’t want to switch at all.

“For a team like ours that’s very young in nature, to try and decipher through all that information while the game is going on against a team that executes as well as Michigan does, it’s very difficult.”