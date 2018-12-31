How to Watch Liberty Bowl 2018 Online Without Cable

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 23 Missouri Tigers will meet in Memphis on Monday for the Liberty Bowl.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, video game console, smart TV or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Missouri vs Oklahoma State Preview

After a 4-1 start, the Cowboys stumbled through the rest of the season, winning just two of their remaining seven games.

“It’s been an unusual season for us from the standpoint (that) we turned over a lot of veteran players,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said, according to STATS LLC. “And we had a new quarterback who has played very well most of the year. The couple games he didn’t play well in, we didn’t win, which is kind of the way it is. It’s the head coach and the quarterback’s fault, it’s always been that way, but our team can be very competitive.”

Senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius, in his first season as a starter, has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 3,637 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 385 yards and 10 more scores.

The quarterback struggled in the team’s most recent tilt, a 31-24 loss to TCU. Cornelius completed just 17 of his 40 passes for 181 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

“It’s crazy how we can play one week, and the next week we don’t play very well,” Gundy said, according to The O’Colly. “I don’t have the answer. It’s the dangest thing I’ve ever seen. We play teams that are top-10 in the country, and we play like a top-20 team. We play teams that are not playing as well and struggling, and we play like a top-80 team.

“And I know someone’s gonna say, ‘Well, do you know why?’ If I knew why, I would fix it.”

The Cowboys were coming off a 45-41 win over No. 9 West Virginia.

“It’s just kinda disappointing, you know?” Gundy said, per the paper. “I was concerned about whether we could rally back after a big win last week. We were a little flat early in the week, but then we practiced good and finished strong.”

Mizzou, the Cowboys’ former Big 12 foes, closed their season with four straight wins, including a victory over No. 11 Florida.

In their last regular season matchup, they shut out the Arkansas Razorbacks 38-0.

Senior quarterback Drew Lock went 16-of-25 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks. He also ran two for touchdowns.

On the season, he’s completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,125 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He’s expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

“He’s done a heck of a job of being Drew, being what we need him to be and playing really well at a high level,” Tigers head coach Barry Odom said after the win over Arkansas, according to the Associated Press. “He left his mark.”