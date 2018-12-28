Music City Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Purdue vs Auburn

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Auburn Tigers will meet in the Music City Bowl at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

2018 Music City Bowl Preview

Following a 4-1 start, the Tigers (7-5) stumbled late in the season, dropping four of their last seven. Their regular season ended with a 52-21 beatdown at the hands of No. 1 Alabama.

Auburn trailed by three at halftime before the Crimson Tide blew the doors off, outscoring the Tigers 35-7 after the break.

“At halftime, our goal was to get to the fourth quarter,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, according to the Associated Press. “The game got away from us, and that’s very disappointing.”

Auburn running back Shaun Rivers had a 75-yard touchdown run called back over a holding penalty. Malzahn protested and drew another penalty, for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“He got a touchdown called back, that’s what got me upset,” the coach said, per AP. “It was a big play in the game, no doubt about that. I mean, obviously, you look back at the final score, seven points doesn’t make a whole lot of difference. But at the time it made a big difference.”

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed just 13 of 30 passes for 127 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

The Music City Bowl will be his last college football game; the fourth-year junior announced he’d forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

“Jarrett has been a terrific player for us the last two years, leading us to an SEC West title and becoming one of the most prolific passers in Auburn history,” Malzahn said, according to ESPN. “He has tremendous ability and a bright future ahead of him. I look forward to seeing Jarrett perform one more time in an Auburn uniform and can’t wait to see him playing in the NFL next year and for years to come.”

The Boilermakers (6-6) opened their season with three consecutive losses of four points or fewer, then rallied for bowl eligibility, beating No. 23 Boston College, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 16 Iowa along the way.

They bested Indiana in the final game of the regular season to claim the Old Oaken Bucket for the second year in a row and keep their in-state rivals out of bowl season.

Fifth-year senior quarterback David Blough went 27-of-35 for 310 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore caught 12 of those passes for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Rondale is a special player,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said after the win, according to the Associated Press. “The more guys you get like that, the more special you can be. When we get a guy like that we’re going to make sure he gets his touches.”