How to Watch Nevada vs Utah Basketball Online Without Cable

One of just five undefeated teams remaining in the country, No. 6 Nevada look to continue that perfection when they travel to the Huntsman Center to take on Utah on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Nevada remains undefeated, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing over the last couple of weeks.

The Wolf Pack trailed Arizona State by as many as many as 15 in the first half before rallying for a six-point win at the Staples Center. They let Dan Majerle’s Grand Canyon squad jump out to a 14-2 start and led by just one late in the game before pulling away down the stretch. They took a seven-point deficit into halftime against South Dakota State at home but were able to claw out a four-point win. And finally, they managed just a six-point win against Akron–again at home–last Saturday.

The themes? Slow starts and poor shooting.

Nevada have now found themselves behind by at least seven points in five consecutive games. And in the last four, they’re shooting just 26.2 percent from long range.

“It’s not going to be a Christmas where I’m sitting around doing nothing,” head coach Eric Musselman said after the win over Akron. “Offensively, I have to help our team more. I feel like the Grinch, but it is what it is. We’re regressing big-time offensively, so I have to figure something out. … We just keep getting worse. We keep getting worse and worse and worse and worse and worse and worse and worse, and then we’ve become even more worse.”

Granted, because of the Wolf Pack’s efficiency inside the arc and ability to get to the free-throw line, they’re still averaging 71.5 points per game with a solid 102.88 offensive rating over that four-game stretch, so it’s not as though things are completely broken on offense.

“If you go back and look, we aren’t taking bad 3s,” senior Caleb Martin said. “They’re wide open. They are sort of bobbling in and out. They’re rimming in and out. … If we make four or five more of those (each game), nobody will be talking about those as bad shots.”

Nevada will have a good opportunity to get their outside shooting back on track against Utah, who are allowing opponents to make 8.0 three-pointers per game (217th in the country) at a 36.2 percent clip (266th).

The Utes are 5-0 at home this year, but the most difficult opponent they’ve faced at the Huntsman Center is Tulsa, who rank 121st in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings. Overall, they’re 0-4 against Top-100 KenPom teams.