How to Watch Holiday Bowl 2018 Online Without Cable

The No. 22 Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 17 Utah Utes will meet at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Northwestern vs Utah Preview

After a 1-3 start, the Wildcats won seven of their next eight to come out on top of the Big Ten West, only to fall to No. 6 Ohio State in the conference championship.

Northwestern trailed 24-7 at the midway break, but scored twice to cut the Buckeyes lead to a field goal seven minutes into the second half. Senior quarterback Clayton Thorson scored on an 18-yard rush to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter. Then, after forcing a punt, the Wildcats went 85 yards in 11 plays to score again, on Thorson’s two-yard pass to junior wide receiver Cameron Green.

But they’d score just three more points en route to a 45-24 defeat.

“I talked to them (at halftime) and said ‘Hey, we’ve been here before. Let’s get a great first drive, let’s go score and get momentum,'” Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald said, according to the Associated Press. “To our guys’ credit, we were obviously able to get that done. We just couldn’t get over the hump, though.”

Thorson completed 27 of 44 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown, but he turned the ball over three times, throwing two picks and losing a fumble.

“They earned it,” Fitzgerald said, according to The Daily Northwestern. “They obviously made a bunch of explosive plays, and we knew we had to limit that. I thought we did a pretty good job of that for the most part, and then a couple plays got away from us. With that type of talent and then when they execute the way they did, we’ve got to be flawless and obviously we weren’t.”

Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins went 34-of-41 for 499 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception.

It’s unclear which quarterback they’ll play on Monday. Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley broke his collarbone in the team’s ninth game of the season. Originally ruled out for the year, he’s since returned to practice.

“He looks great. Still unknown really about tomorrow,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said on Sunday, per The Daily Northwestern. “If he’s allowed to go, he’s ready to go. By all definitions, that’s a game-time decision.”

The junior has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,762 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

In Huntley’s place, redshirt freshman Jason Shelley has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 860 yards, three touchdowns, and four picks across eight games (seven starts).

The 9-4 Utes won the Pac-12 South but lost 10-3 to No. 11 Washington in the conference championship.

Huskies sophomore defensive back Byron Murphy intercepted a Shelley pass in the third quarter and returned it 66 yards for the game’s lone touchdown.

“It’s hard when you lose a game and you don’t give up a defensive touchdown,” Whittingham said, per the Associated Press. “It doesn’t happen very often. But give the Huskies credit, because there’s a reason we didn’t do much on offense.”