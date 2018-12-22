How to Watch UCLA vs Ohio State Basketball Online

The UCLA Bruins will search for their first win against a ranked opponent on Saturday when they meet the No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes at Chicago’s United Center in the CBS Sports Classic.

UCLA vs Ohio State Preview

The No. 15 Buckeyes are 10-1 on the season, but they have yet to play a ranked opponent. Most recently, they narrowly escaped Bucknell at home, 73-71, then upended Youngstown State, 75-56.

Ohio State trailed against the Penguins, who are now 4-9, at halftime.

“We really have a long way to go, and I’m certainly concerned,” Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said, according to the Associated Press.

Sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson added: “At halftime the older guys, the leaders kind of got into us, saying we weren’t playing with a purpose. We were out there playing possessions just to play, because we had to.”

Ohio State’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, Wesson scored 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Five of those points came in the first half.

“I had to regain my focus, and I had to get chewed out a couple of times (at the half),” Wesson said, per AP. “It’s not something I expect to happen, but sometimes when you get chewed out, it just lights something in you. I feel like when that happened to me, I had to step up.”

UCLA (7-4) enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak. Saturday’s tilt is their last game before their Pac-12 schedule begins.

“This is a huge road trip for us because we are trying to build a resume, trying to build energy and momentum going into conference play,” Bruins head coach Steve Alford said, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, the Bruins got blasted by Cincinnati, 93-64.

“Tonight, from about eight minutes into the game, defensively we were really poor,” Alford said, per AP.

The game prior, UCLA fell to Belmont at home, 74-72.

“I didn’t like our energy, I didn’t like our attention to detail, our enthusiasm,” Alford said, according to the Daily Bruin. “That falls squarely on my shoulders. I did a really poor job of getting them ready because I thought in our eight, nine, 10 games now, that was the most lethargic, less energy effort.”

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes, the Bruins’ leading scorer at 17.7 points per game, scored 19 points in the first half, but added just one more in the second.

“I’ll take a lot of responsibility — I know (Alford) probably said he’d take a lot of responsibility — but really I think with me not playing at a high intensity, that kind of filters out to other players on the team,” Wilkes said, per the Daily Bruin. “I have to come to play every half and the whole game.”