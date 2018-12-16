Patriots vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the best teams in the AFC lock horns when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (9-4) head to Heinz Field for their second straight road game against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1) as Week 15 action continues on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

The Patriots were finally on the losing end of one of those all-time great NFL plays — Super Bowl 52 notwithstanding — when Rob Gronkowski, a part of New England’s “hands team,” failed to execute the proper ankle to tackle Kenyan Drake in the 34-33 “Miami Miracle” loss last week to the Dolphins.

New England aims to rebound. With a win, New England will still wrap up an unprecedented 10th straight AFC East crown. Pittsburgh on the other hand has had some issues over the past two weeks, as consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders have suddenly put their playoff hopes in a bit of doubt.

A late fourth-down conversion gave the Raiders the win last week. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows if his team doesn’t execute better late in the game, they could be looking at a third straight loss at the hands of the Patriots. Tomlin told reporters:

“It was very disappointing how the game ended, particularly because we weren’t able to stand up in that moment defensively and really, that’s the second time in two weeks we weren’t able to stand up in that moment. We are open to all possibilities in an effort to change that outcome. One thing we aren’t going to do is we are not going to hope and wish. We are not going through our processes in which we have and just hope that the outcome changes.”

The Steelers will likely be without James Conner again. Conner is nursing an ankle injury, and although it was more optimistic he would play this week, he was downgraded to doubtful.