How to Watch Sun Bowl 2018 Online Without Cable

The Stanford Cardinal and the Pittsburgh Panthers will meet in El Paso, Texas, on Monday for the Sun Bowl.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Stanford vs Pittsburgh Preview

It’s been a season of runs for the Cardinal, who won their first four games before a 1-4 stretch, then came out on top in their last three contests of the regular season.

Most recently they won their ninth consecutive Big Game, their annual matchup with the Cal Golden Bears.

Stanford won the turnover battle 3-1, and quarterback K.J. Costello connected on 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions in the 23-13 victory.

“I actually looked up pregame when the first Big Game was: 1892,” Costello said, according to The Mercury News. “Just to be part of the tradition, it’s an incredible feeling. It means a lot. It’s something we’re going to remember 40, 50 years down the road.”

Sophomore cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepted Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers twice in the fourth quarter.

“Knowing how much this game means to both schools, the alumni and our seniors, sending them out having never having lost to California was big,” the cornerback said, per The Mercury News.

Adebo leads the team with four interceptions, the second-most among Pac-12 players. His 17 pass defenses are second in the nation, and first in the conference.

“He’s got length, he’s got speed, he’s got athleticism,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said. “He’s very, very smart, he’s very, very coachable, he’s extremely competitive, and he played receiver in high school so he’s got great ball skills. I’d be surprised if there was another (cornerback) better in our conference.”

Adebo returned his two interceptions for a total of 43 yards, carrying the second one to the Golden Bears’ three-yard line, setting up a touchdown that made it 23-6.

“He’s an incredible player,” linebacker Bobby Okereke said of his teammate, according to the Associated Press. “He’s a magician with the ball in his hands. It’s crazy.”

Adebo and the rest of the Stanford secondary will go up against a struggling quarterback in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

The Panthers (7-6) got blown out in their last two games, falling to Miami 24-3 and to No. 2 Clemson 42-10.

Pickett went 14-of-22 for 130 yards in the Miami defeat, then he imploded in the loss to Clemson: 4-of-16 passing for eight yards, no touchdowns, an interception, and two lost fumbles.

“There is nobody other than Kenny Pickett I would want to lead our offense,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said, according to the Associated Press. “He’s played unbelievable this year. … It starts with protection and when he gets time he can be effective and when he doesn’t nobody is going to be effective. When you are running for your life back there it is not easy.”