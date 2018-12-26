Quick Lane Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Minnesota vs Georgia Tech Online

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will close their seasons in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Wednesday.

2018 Quick Lane Bowl Preview

The Gophers (6-6) bested the Wisconsin Badgers 37-15 their last time out to take Paul Bunyan’s Axe back after 14 consecutive losses to their neighbors to the east. The victory also rendered Minnesota bowl eligible after a year without a postseason tilt.

On offense, Minnesota dominated on the ground, totaling 201 yards. Freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim carried 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown. Fellow freshman back Bryce Williams ran in a pair of scores, carrying eight times for 50 yards.

“This is why you coach,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said, according to the Associated Press. “These are moments and memories you’ll remember forever.”

The Gophers’ second-year head coach added: “When you hold the Axe, now you know why everybody wants it so much. It’s a very surreal feeling.”

Minnesota hadn’t won in Madison since 1994.

“Minnesota is one of the teams we’ve been tracking all year,” Quick Lane Bowl executive director Brad Michaels said before the Gophers were assigned to the bowl, according to the Star Tribune. “We were definitely watching the game against Wisconsin, and it was an exciting one to watch. They seem like they’re an excited team to become bowl-eligible. … In beating Wisconsin at Wisconsin the way they did, no one goes in there and wins in that atmosphere like that. And a few weeks ago they had a huge win over Purdue as well. They’ve been impressive.”

The Gophers played in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2015.

“We would love to have Minnesota,” Michaels added. “We wouldn’t swap or do anything like that given the opportunity to get the Gophers.”

The Yellow Jackets got blown out by the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in their last game, 45-21.

Afterward, the school announced head coach Paul Johnson would step down following the team’s bowl game.

“After 40 years of coaching, it’s time to take a break,” Johnson said in a statement, per ESPN. “My family has sacrificed a lot over the years. I want to watch my daughter perform [as a professional opera singer] and do some things with my wife that we’ve never had a chance to do.

“It’s been a great run for the last 11 years here on The Flats. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and am looking forward to having the chance to coach this team one last time at our bowl game next month.”

It’ll be Tech’s ninth bowl game under Johnson, who’s guided the Yellow Jackets to an 83-59 record in 11 seasons.