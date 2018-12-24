Broncos vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Denver Broncos (6-8) head west to take on the Oakland Raiders (3-11) in a late-season AFC West matchup as Week 16 action concludes with Monday Night Football on Christmas Eve.

<h2>Preview</h2>

Both the Broncos and Raiders are playing for pride as the season winds down.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph continues to coach for his job, as he is starting a potential second straight sub-.500 season in the face. In order to avoid that, Denver will need to keep Oakland’s anemic offense off the board.

The Raiders have an eye already to Las Vegas, and are two games away from heading into an off-season. This season was lost early on with the trades of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, as both have become instrumental to the division titles won by the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys respectively.