How to Watch Copa Libertadores Final Online in USA

River Plate and Boca Juniors will finally play the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores Final on Sunday.

Preview

The first leg of the first ever Copa Libertadores Final between the Buenos Aires-based rivals resulted in a 2-2 draw at Boca Juniors’ Bombonera ground on November 11.

But as Boca traveled to River Plate’s Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti for the second leg, originally scheduled for November 24, River Plate supporters attacked their bus, throwing rocks and wood and breaking the bus’s windows. Boca players suffered cuts from broken glass, and felt the effects of teargas that police used on the crowd.

Boca midfielder Pablo Perez went to the hospital with broken glass in his eye. His teammate Gonzalo Lamardo suffered a cut to his head.

“Pablo has just returned from hospital and has a bandage on his eye,” forward Carlos Tevez said, according to BBC.com.

Tevez added: “Other teammates have cuts. We’ve only just been able to breathe well because we were affected by the gas. We can’t play like this.”

CONMEBOL initially postponed the game by 24 hours, before changing course. The organization postponed the game to December 9, moving it to Madrid, Spain.

“This should shame us as a society and I find it very sad that we have to reschedule such an important match,” Boca president Daniel Angelici said, per BBC.

“It’s not easy to take this decision when there are 60,000 people in the stadium and the television rights have been sold to a ton of countries. But the most important thing is to look after the physical and psychological condition of the team.”

But the distance hasn’t prevented throngs of dedicated fans from making the trip to Spain to see their team in arguably the biggest ever game in the history of South American professional soccer.

“I know people who have been divorced directly as a result of Boca. They were told, ‘it is Boca or me,'” Nicolas Mattera, a Boca Juniors fan in Madrid, told MARCA.

“It ended up being Boca. It’s something that can’t be stopped and there are thousands of stories.

“There are some who have literally offered us their car in exchange for the flight and entrance to the game.

“Many people have also left their job to follow Boca or been sacked. They were told they couldn’t have the day off and could decide on work or Boca.

“As I said, there are so many stories. Some are giving up their entire life savings to buy tickets and ask to sleep in the gardens of houses.

“The passion is so widespread and you see people going to La Bombonera who only have months to live to enjoy it once more. You’ll see everything in Madrid.”