Saints vs Panthers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints (11-2) look to take one giant step toward clinching home -field advantage in the NFC playoffs when they host the spiraling Carolina Panthers (6-7) as Week 15 action concludes with Monday Night Football.

Preview

Despite a recent two-week stretch where the Saints were threatened by the Cowboys (loss) and Buccanneers (win), they remain optimistic and now unexpectedly sit in the driver’s seat in the NFC playoff picture after consecutive losses by the Rams.

Brees and company, including mark Ingram, are aware they need to play better as the division champs head into January. Ingram told reporters:

“We had a rough stretch there. Football is not a perfect game. Everything is not going to be perfect. Everything’s not going to be scripted exactly how you want to be.

“So, our defense and our special teams have been able to keep us in games and give us a chance to win versus Dallas. And it gave us a chance to be able to come back and go on our run in the second half right there to build a comeback and win the (Tampa Bay) game on the road.”

In the Panthers loss, they would all be eliminated from the NFC playoff race at 6-8. They would need three of the Vikings, Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins to stumble ahead of them in order to sneak in.