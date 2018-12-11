Vikings vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two NFC teams in the middle of the wild card hunt prepare to battle on Monday Night Football as Kirk Cousins leads the Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) into CenturyLink Field to take on MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) as Week 14 action concludes.

Preview

The Seahawks have won three straight games to push themselves into a lead as the No. 5 seed in the playoff race. The Vikings, who have alternated wins and losses in their past five games, sit right behind the Seahawks, and are looking to hold off the other teams remaining in the hunt.

Cousins knows there remains the stigma about him playing in primetime games, and told reporters Thursday the team needs to finish strong. The Vikings also are aware they need to finish well to secure consecutive playoff berths for the first time in almost eight seasons.

“Which means all of the work we did through OTAs, training camp, preseason, regular season, it comes down to four games. It comes down to other teams are in the hunt, other teams are fighting for their division title and whoever has the best four-game stretch. It doesn’t really matter what happened before.”

Seattle will be without Doug Baldwin, who has been ruled out with a hip injury after not being able to practice all week. Wilson will rely on Tyler Lockett to step up and play in Baldwin’s No. 1 role against Minnesota.

Unlike Seattle, Minnesota avoided the injury bug. Both Stefon Diggs (knee) and Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) are active after there were rumblings each could have been held out.