How to Watch ‘AMC Best Christmas Ever’ Movies Online Without Cable

Move over, “25 Days of Christmas.” The new best destination for Christmas movies in 2018 is AMC’s “Best Christmas Ever,” which has classics such as Elf, Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, The Year Without a Santa Claus and others.

You can find the full list of Christmas movies that will be on AMC this December right here.

Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of AMC (or DVR any of their Christmas movies, or watch them on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

AMC is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of AMC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If there’s a move you want to watch that you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most movies up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

This is my personal recommendation. Not only are many of AMC’s Christmas movies already in Fubo’s on-demand library and available to be watched whenever, but you can also easily search for your favorite Christmas movies, set them up to record during the next airing (most movies like Elf and Christmas Vacation are airing a couple times per week) and then fast-forward through AMC’s commercials when you watch (you often can’t fast-forward with the on-demand versions).

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If there’s something you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or movie that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch something live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

AMC made a huge coup for this holiday season, securing the rights to classics such as Elf, Christmas Vacation and The Polar Express, all of which used to be on Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas.” (Worth noting: Freeform still has a solid lineup, and you can read here to find out how to watch those movies online without cable).

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AMC’s Christmas lineup.

Among many others, other highlights include Jingle All the Way (a criminally underrated Christmas movie featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad), Gremlins (definitely a Christmas movie), The Santa Clause 2, the original 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street, both the 1945 and 1992 versions of Christmas in Connecticut, and the television premiere of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You.

And if you’re looking for the classic Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, AMC has 12 of those, as well, including The Year Without a Santa Claus, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Jack Frost (not the one with Michael Keaton–sorry), Rudoph and Frosty’s Shiny New Year and Frosty’s Winter Wonderland.

“In the same way AMC FearFest has become a destination for horror fans every October, AMC Best Christmas Ever is poised to become a new holiday tradition for viewers as we showcase 30 days and nights of Christmas movies and specials,” said Tom Halleen, executive vice president of programming and scheduling for AMC and SundanceTV.

READ NEXT: How to Watch 25 Days of Christmas 2018 Online Without Cable