Arrowverse Crossover 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Flash, Green Arrow and Supergirl–along with a handful of other new faces, including Batwoman and Lois Lane–are back together for the fifth annual Arrowverse crossover, titled “Elseworlds.”

The three-part crossover event begins Sunday, December 9, with The Flash, continues Monday with Arrow and concludes Tuesday with Supergirl. All three episodes start at 8 p.m. ET and are on The CW.

The premise of this year’s crossover event is just your run-of-the-mill, rewritten-reality, body-swapping-superheroes storyline.

Arkham Asylum doctor John Deegan uses a mysterious book from Earth 90’s The Monitor to rewrite reality and swap the lives of Oliver and Barry–which, of course, means we get the hilarity of Oliver as The Flash and Barry as Green Arrow. They are the only ones who know about the former reality, so they head to Kara for help.

We’ve seen death on previous crossover events, but these specials are typically pretty light-hearted. And this one seems destined for more of that.

Stephen Amell, who plays Oliver, says the producers told them, “you can have whatever you want. Which I don’t think has ever happened before. Bottom line, this was the most fun that I’ve ever had, probably by design.”

Moreover, the storyline paves the way for new interactions between characters, as well as new characters being introduced to the universe.

Among these firsts include a meeting–finally–between Barry, Oliver and Superman, as well as the introduction of Lois Lane, who is played by Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm).

After these introductions, Barry, Oliver and Kara eventually make their way to Gotham City, which leads to perhaps the most compelling part of this crossover: The Arrowverse debut of Batwoman, who is set to get her own series in 2019.

Played by Australian actress Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black), the lesbian Batwoman will be the first LGBTQ lead in a live-action superhero series.

“Ruby’s fantastic, I think she’s going to do great,” said Stephen Amell, who plays Oliver. “I’m all for expanding the universe, right? Every time. Always. There’s no scenario whereby I go, ‘No, thank you.’ I definitely got to shoot on sets both in Gotham City and Star City and Central City and Earth-38 and somewhere that I can’t even properly explain that I just never thought that that would have happened.”

The CW’s crossover events seemingly get better every year, and while The Legends of Tomorrow crew will disappointingly sit this one out, Elseworlds looks like it will raise the bar once again.