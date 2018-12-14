Stagg Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Mary Hardin-Baylor vs Mount Union

For the second year in a row, the Mount Union Purple Raiders and the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders will meet in the Stagg Bowl, the NCAA Division III football national championship.

2018 Stagg Bowl Preview

The rematch features the last two national champions. Mary Hardin-Baylor bested Wisconsin–Oshkosh in 2016, then fell to Mount Union in 2017.

It’s their lone loss in the last three seasons, a 43-1 stretch. Both teams are 14-0 this year, despite UMHB’s missing head coach Pete Fredenburg for three games; the school suspended the coach earlier this season for infractions involving benefits for players.

“It has been incredible to see this team’s chemistry develop and it is such a credit to our leadership” the coach said, according to the school’s athletics website. “Between last year’s loss and all that happened in the offseason, our players developed a tremendous dedication to get back to this game. Just getting back is not enough, though. We have to stand up and answer the challenge against a very good Mount Union team. Their program thrives on situations like this and have so much experience in these kind of games.”

It’s UMHB’s fourth overall trip to the national championship; their 2016 victory stands as their lone win in the Stagg Bowl.

This will be Mount Union’s 21st national title game, all coming in the past 25 seasons. They’ve won it 13 times.

Last year, safety Nick Brish made 10 tackles in Mount Union’s 12-0 victory to become just the second defensive player to claim Stagg Bowl MVP honors. He’d made just 18 tackles during the regular season, but stepped into Brian Groves’ role when the All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection suffered a season-ending injury in the first round of the playoffs.

“Brian Groves was injured in that game, and Nick kind of stepped into Brian’s role,” Mount Union head coach Vince Kehres said, according to The Repository. “Through the next four games in the playoffs, his role increased each week. I think we got more and more confident in him and what he could do, he gained confidence in himself and his teammates were gaining confidence in him. It kind of culminated in him having a great game in the national championship game.

“He has carried that through to this season. He has been a very consistent performer on the field. He has provided great leadership off the field as one of our five captains. He’s certainly a guy I talk about a lot with our young players. He has persevered and done things the right way. The results are what they are.”

After 25 years in Virginia’s Salem Stadium, the championship will be held in Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. It holds 9,600 and serves as the home field for three high schools: Oak Ridge High School, Woodlands High School, and College Park High School.