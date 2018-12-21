How to Watch ‘American Dream American Knightmare’ Documentary Online

The rise and fall of Suge Knight, the notorious co-founder of Death Row Records who was recently sentenced to 28 years in prison, is explored in a new documentary titled American Dream/American Knightmare.

The film premieres Friday, December 21, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the documentary (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch American Dream/American Knightmare either live as it airs or on-demand (it’s available on-demand as soon as it airs live). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch American Dream/American Knightmare live, or you can watch it on-demand afterwards. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch American Dream/American Knightmare live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

American Dream/American Knightmare Preview

For most, the life of Suge Knight–one of the most notorious individuals of the gangsta rap era–is well known by this point. However, this documentary, which centers around interviews with Knight himself, provides unprecedented access into his iconic and controversial life.

Director Antoine Fuqua, the filmmaker behind Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, The Equalizer and The Magnificent Seven, discussed what you can expect to see:

In this documentary – which took years of research, production and labor to complete – Suge Knight discusses for the first time his complex life in detail. The audience will learn how he built and lost Death Row Records, and his views about the rap music scene. Suge also gives a first-person account and new details about the Las Vegas shooting that took the life of Tupac Shakur and also seriously injured him. This documentary will give viewers more access to Suge’s story than ever before. This is a cautionary tale of one man’s choices and the consequences of his decisions.

Here’s a look at the trailer for the film:

Knight, who went to jail multiple times and was seemingly at the center of violent encounters throughout his career, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in September after pleading no content to voluntary manslaughter in a 2015 hit-and-run.