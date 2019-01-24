How to Watch Chelsea vs Spurs Carabao Cup 2nd Leg Online in USA

Chelsea will host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Thursday for the second leg of the sides’ Carabao Cup semi-final.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including all Carabao Cup and FA Cup matches.

Chelsea vs Tottenham 2nd Leg Preview

In the first leg, on January 9, Tottenham bested Chelsea 1-0 on the strength of a controversial goal from striker Harry Kane, who was awarded a penalty kick after being taken out by Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 26th minute.

The Video Assistant Referee ruled that Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta had played Kane onside, leading to the decisive penalty kick despite Blues protests.

“In Italy there is VAR. In the first season, it was a disaster,” Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said after the defeat, according to The Telegraph. “The referees did not know how to use the system. I think at the moment the referees [in England] are not ready to use the system in the right way. For example, from the pictures on our camera, Kane was offside, clearly offside.

“And what is important is the linesman stopped running with play. He didn’t follow the ball. So for the players on the pitch they clearly thought it was offside.

“So they need to find a better system. It is strange in the Premier League there is no VAR and in the cups there is. I saw only our video from our camera. Maybe the VAR camera was in a different position. From our position, [Kane] was clearly offside. It depends where the camera is. If the camera is not in line it is difficult to judge whether he is offside or not.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino also expressed displeasure with the Premier League’s use of VAR, even though it contributed to his team’s edge in the semi-final.

“To get the benefit is nice, but I am unhappy to win the game like this,” Pochettino said, per The Telegraph. “I prefer the technology but in a different way; being clear. I am pro technology because you cannot stop evolution but we are waiting so long, it is not clear what are the rules. We have six months to improve the system and there is a lot of work to do.”

Tottenham’s attack will be woefully undermanned in the second leg, however. Kane’s succumbed to an ankle injury, and attacking midfielder Dele Alli suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s Sunday victory over Fulham. They’re also without forward Son Heung-Min, who’s representing South Korea at the Asian Cup.

“Now we need to be positive, like with Harry Kane,” Pochettino said, according to ESPN. “Of course we’re going to miss [Alli] for a long period.

“It’s one of the worst moments because we have ahead very busy fixtures. But you know very well us that for us the squad is very important, and it’s a very good opportunity for other players to step up.”