How to Watch Clarkson vs Yale Hockey Online

The Yale Bulldogs will host the No. 14 Clarkson Golden Knights for an ECAC clash at Ingalls Rink on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to most ECAC hockey games–and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Clarkson vs Yale Preview

On Saturday, the Bulldogs bested Sacred Heart 3-1 at home to snap a four-game winless streak that included losses to UMass, Connecticut, and Maine (in overtime), and a tie with New Hampshire. Yale also won an exhibition against McGill during the stretch.

“We felt that we were playing the right way even if we didn’t get the desired result every game,” junior defenseman Billy Sweezey said, according to the Yale Daily News. “However, our play was encouraging, and we just need to put together a full 60 minutes to be successful. We are looking forward to the rest of the year and all the ECAC games we have coming up.”

The Bulldogs are 8-5-3 overall and 6-2-1 in conference games.

The Golden Knights have won six straight, most recently dominating Rensselaer 5-2 at home on Saturday to improve to 14-6 on the year and 5-3 in ECAC play.

Clarkson scored four unanswered goals after the Engineers took a 2-1 lead early in the second period.

“We’ve had a strong start of the second half here,” junior forward and co-captain Devin Brosseau said, according to the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s nice to finish it off on a weekend like this. We’re heading on the road for four games and that’s going to be big as well. We have to take care of business at home.”

Junior defenseman Greg Moro netted a pair of power play goals — one to tie things at 2-2 late in the second period, then another for a 3-2 lead early in the third. He entered the matchup with just five goals in 95 career games.

“It was kind of exciting, especially last year not scoring at all,” Moro said, per the Daily Times. “It’s nice to start putting some goals up. The biggest part about both of them was it helped us tie the game and then go ahead and pick up a little momentum for our team. We were kind of stuck in a little rut there. It gave us a big boost and the guys really turned it on in the third period.”

Freshman defenseman Cam Ginnetti debuted for Clarkson following the NCAA’s clearing him to play.

“It gave us a little bit of a test,” Moro told the Daily Times. “But come the third period we turned on the guns, we played like we can and we just took over the game completely. All year we’ve been solid (on defense). Ginnetti coming in today, he’s already playing a big role, I think he’ll be good for our program in the future.”