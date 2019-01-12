How to Watch Cowboys vs Rams Online in Canada

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t been to an NFC Championship game since 1995. The Los Angeles Rams’ franchise hasn’t been there since 2001. Either way, a long drought is coming to an end on Saturday night when these two teams meet in the NFC divisional round.

Cowboys vs Rams Preview

After the Cowboys’ 3-5 start to the season, few expected them to be in this position, just two victories away from a trip to Super Bowl LIII. But after winning seven of eight down the stretch to capture the NFC East title, and then beating the Seattle Seahawks in a grind-it-out battle last week, the ‘Boys are back in the divisional round for the third time in five years.

While the midseason addition of Amari Cooper has certainly helped bring some much-needed balance to Dallas’ offense, the Cowboys have undoubtedly leaned on their superstar running back during their current run of success.

In his last eight games (he didn’t play Week 17), Ezekiel Elliott has piled up 891 rushing yards on 181 carries (4.9 YPA), 373 receiving yards on 52 receptions, and six total touchdowns. That’s a 16-game pace of 362 carries, 104 receptions, 2,528 total yards and 12 scores. That would equate to the second-most touches and first-most yards from scrimmage in a season in NFL history.

“He’s got the ability to go through you or go around you with speed,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “He’s truly a complete back and you could see that a lot of what they do is predicated on just him getting a bunch of touches.”

‘Zeke could spell trouble for the Rams’ defense, which finished the year last in the NFL in yards per carry allowed and 28th in Football Outsiders’ run defense efficiency rankings. Some of that is due to them building big leads and thus dropping into softer zone defenses, but they’ve certainly been susceptible against the run. And as such, you can expect the Cowboys to lean heavily on their workhorse.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams may choose a different style of attack.

With the health of superstar running back Todd Gurley a bit unclear (he missed the last two weeks of the season and was limited in practice this week) and the Cowboys’ ability to shut down the run (they held Seattle’s elite run offense to 3.0 yards per carry last week), McVay’s gameplan may center around Jared Goff and a typically efficient pass offense.

The Seahawks gashed Dallas’ secondary last week, with Russell Wilson averaging 8.6 yards per throw, and if they would have thrown more they probably could have won. Sean McVay, who led Los Angeles to the second-most points (32.9 per game) in the league, is unlikely to make the same mistake. McVay has proven to be one of the best gameplanners in the league, and with an extra week of preparation, he’ll likely have a good idea of how to move the ball efficiently.

Ultimately, that Rams offense combined with home-field advantage has them as seven-point favorites, but Dallas’ dominance in the running game on both sides of the ball should give them a good chance of pulling the upset.