How to Watch Seahawks vs Cowboys Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Saturday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live and on-demand on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu, or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service that comes with a one-month free trial. It’s offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game, including the playoffs, and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Seahawks vs Cowboys Preview

Playing without starting guards D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy, the Seahawks (10-6) surrendered six sacks of quarterback Russell Wilson in a Week 17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

“Obviously, we need to protect better,” Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said, according to The Seattle Times. “We had a couple of moving parts and some guys playing in different spots, so some of it was communication. But there were things I could have done better. I probably should’ve slid the line left a little more. There were some things that they were doing to us on that side. We are all involved in protection. We also had a simple mental error on one (sack).”

Fluker, who dealt with a hamstring injury late in the season, said he’ll be ready to go against Dallas.

“Oh shoot, I feel a lot better this week than I did last week,” Fluker said, per the Times. “Ten times better.”

Sweezy is dealing with a foot injury; he’ll be a game-time decision on Saturday.

“He’s got a good chance,” head coach Pete Carroll said, per the Times. “He feels great. We’ll find out at game time if he can play.”

Carroll added: “He’s got to run and stay in control of all the movements he’s got to do and feel OK about it and then we’ve got to sense his confidence that he feels good about it. He’s telling us everything like he would but he’s got to show us.”

The only other Seahawk on the injury report is fullback Tre Madden, who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury.

The NFC East champs’ offensive line is ailing as well. Cowboys guard Xavier Su’a-Filo is listed as doubtful after he suffered a left ankle sprain in a Week 17 win over the New York Giants.

Rookie Connor Williams, who started the team’s first eight games at left guard before going down with a knee injury and giving way to Su’a-Filo, will return to the starting lineup in the vet’s place.

“When he was playing, you saw him get better week by week,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said of Williams, according to The Dallas Morning News. “And that’s what you’re looking for from guys, particularly young guys. It’s a hard league to transition into. His approach is outstanding. He’s a great kid. I think he’s grown.”

Cowboys wideout Tavon Austin and safety Darian Thompson are both listed as questionable with groin injuries. Defensive lineman David Irving, who played just two games during the regular season, will miss the wild-card matchup with a high ankle sprain.