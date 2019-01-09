How to Watch Davidson vs George Mason Basketball Online Without Cable

The Davidson Wildcats will visit Atlantic 10 foes the George Mason Patriots on Wednesday night.

Davidson vs George Mason Preview

The Wildcats went 8-1 to start the season. Then leading scorer Kellan Grady went down with a knee injury, and the team embarked on a 1-3 stretch.

The sophomore guard returned in time for Davidson’s Atlantic 10 opener against Duquesne, and scored a team-high 17 points in the 65-61 victory.

“[Grady] did pretty darn well,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “He’s finding his way with his stamina. But for him to come back and make plays like he did, that’s pretty special.”

The 6’5″ guard out of Boston leads the team at 19.2 points and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 36.2 percent from deep and 58.8 percent from inside the arc.

“It’s probably, believe it or not, the best I’ve felt in the 10 games I’ve played,” Grady said after the home victory, per the Observer. “I had some aches and pains from the first of the season, and sitting out with the knee helped me to rest and strengthen other parts of my body.”

Freshman big man Luka Brajkovic punished the Dukes inside for 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

“We didn’t do a great job [on Brajkovic], but he’s good down there,” Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said, according to Mid-Major Madness. “You just have to decide whether you’re going to give him [shots in the paint] or you want to give up possible three’s by post-doubling. We chose to play him a little more one-on-one and make sure we did a better job with Kellan Grady and [Jon Axel] Gudmundson.”

Brajkovic, who hails from Austria, leads the team in rebounding (6.6 per game) and shot blocking (1.1 per game), and he’s third on the team in scoring (12.1 per game, on 57 percent shooting).

“I have to say, I’ve adjusted great,” Brajkovic said, per Mid-Major Madness. “That’s part of the program at Davidson. The coaches really helped me The transition was pretty smooth for me because the coaches, really in the summer, worked with me a lot and helped me tremendously. Coming from Europe, playing American basketball can be hard. Here, that wasn’t the case for me. It just clicked immediately.”

George Mason has gone 6-2 since they started the season 2-5. They’re 2-0 in Atlantic 10 play, with blowout victories over Saint Joseph’s and St. Bonaventure.

Junior guard Justin Kier, the squad’s leading scorer at 14 points per game, led the way with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the win over the Bonnies. The Patriots trailed by eight midway through the first half before putting the clamps down on their A 10 foes.

“We just weren’t getting the stops we needed,” Kier said, according to The Washington Post. “We adjusted to some things. As long as we played D, we knew we were going to win this game.”