How to Watch Dayton vs George Mason Basketball Online

The Dayton Flyers will host the George Mason Patriots in an Atlantic 10 clash on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Dayton vs George Mason — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Dayton vs George Mason Preview

On Saturday, the Flyers (12-6 overall) stormed back against St. Bonaventure to win 89-86 in overtime and improve to 4-1 in A-10 play.

Dayton trailed by 10 with 8:32 left, but orchestrated a 19-8 run to take the lead with two and a half minutes remaining.

“We got stops defensively and were able to get out in transition and we made enough plays to give ourselves a chance,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “I thought our defense down the stretch was really the key to the game.”

The Flyers overcame a 36-point, 10-rebound effort from Bonnies senior forward Courtney Stockard.

“Obviously, Stockard is a monster,” Dayton redshirt junior forward Ryan Mikesell said, per the Dayton Daily News. “He was almost single-handedly winning the game for them. He’s a good player. We weren’t going to stop him. We just wanted to make it tough on him.”

Mikesell led the Flyers with a season-high 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting, going 3-of-6 from deep and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. It’s the most points he’s scored since he dropped 21 in his very first game as a freshman in November 2015.

The Flyers have the third-best field goal percentage in the nation (50.6 percent) and the second-best two-point field goal percentage (59.9 percent).

Since they pounded Richmond 72-48 to open their A-10 schedule, they’ve played four games decided by six points or fewer, all against conference foes.

“We kind of expected it,” Mikesell said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “You never know with the A-10. Everyone talks about the A-10 struggling in the non-conference, but when you get to the conference play, none of that stuff really matters. Any team can get beat on any night. We’re just going to have to bring it night in and night out, and every game is going to be close. We’ve just got to deal with it. Whatever it takes.”

The Patriots, who are 11-8 overall and 5-1 in A-10 play, know the feeling — three of their last four games were decided by five or fewer points. Most recently, they trailed Fordham by nine with 5:25 remaining only to come back for a 71-68 home victory.

Senior guard Otis Livingston connected on a pull-up three-pointer with under one second remaining for the win.

“I knew it was going in,” junior guard Justin Kier said, according to The Washington Post. “If you asked the team right now who we would want to take that last shot, nine times out of 10 — actually, no, 10 times out of 10 — it’s Otis.”