Fedor vs Bader Live Stream: How to Watch Bellator 214 Online for Free

Ryan Bader will look to become a two-weight champion when he takes on Fedor Emelianenko in the Heavyweight Grand Prix finals at Bellator 214 in Inglewood, California.

In the United States, the prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET and won't be televised, while the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Paramount Network.

For viewers in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Japan, every Bellator 214 fight–both the prelims and the main card–can be watched live on DAZN.

Bellator 214 Preview

Bader, Bellator’s 35-year-old light heavyweight champion, made his heavyweight debut in the Grand Prix quarterfinals back in May. With the first punch of the bout, he sent Muhammed “King Mo” Lawall to the mat with a left hook, then followed up with a flurry of rights to the head en route to a 15-second victory.

“I just saw him duck and I knew where his head was going, so I met him with that hook,” Bader said after the win, according to the Associated Press. “I was surprised, but I thought that result was going to come at some point. I thought there would be more trading. It just happened to be the first punch.”

In the semifinals, he bested friend Matt Mitrione via unanimous decision in October.

“I obviously got f—ed up there, lost this one,” Mitrione said in an Instagram video after the Bellator 207 defeat. “I felt like in the middle of it I thought to myself, ‘It’s the perfect time for a Snickers commercial,’ because I wasn’t going anywhere for 15 minutes. That motherf—er just rode me like a pony, man. He’s a great wrestler; I’m not. He took advantage of it and did a great job.

“Great job, Bader. You whooped my ass. I didn’t quit. I didn’t look very good, but I never gave up, so I can still go home to my babies with my head held high.”

A two-time NCAA Division I All-American and a three-time Pac-12 champion while at Arizona State, Bader said his upbringing as a wrestler put him at a disadvantage when it came to marketing himself during his time in the UFC.

“We came up in that — keep your mouth shut, let your hard work do the talking, and I came into MMA like that. Back then, when I was [winning] ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ [in 2008], you didn’t see that smack talk prevailing,” Bader said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It wasn’t such a factor in who gets the next title shot. … That’s why I love doing this tournament. You enter, there’s a bunch of tough guys. You win, you move on to the finals and the winner gets the belt. It knocks off all that jockeying to get a title shot”

Emelianenko, 42, went through Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen with a pair of first-round knockouts to reach the finals. Even if he wins the title, he might never fight again after Saturday.

“To tell the truth, at my age right now, more and more I’m thinking about retiring,” Emelianenko told reporters at a Wednesday workout, according to The Telegraph.

“And it is not because I don’t want to fight. It’s definitely because of the age and all the injuries that speak. There’s been no adjustments, no changes in the training process. But it takes more time to recover.”