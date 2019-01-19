How to Watch Florida vs Georgia Basketball Online Without Cable

The Florida Gators will visit the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus live channels and is largely tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Florida vs Georgia Preview

After going 8-4 in their non-conference schedule, the Gators have won just once in four SEC tests.

On January 12, they led No. 3 Tennessee by six points at home in the second half before falling 78-67.

“I mean I can give you some positives, but I don’t enjoy saying the same things every day,” Florida head coach Mike White said, according to 247Sports. “I can give you a laundry list of things I just talked to our team about. Fouling jump shooters? Are you kidding me? We’re in the middle of January and we’re fouling jump shooters. Guards rebounding down to help our bigs. Jump passes. Two jump passes. We called a couple plays there in the second half where we needed big baskets and we’ve got one guy going in the wrong direction.”

Their next and most recent time out, the Gators led No. 24 Mississippi State by five with just under three minutes remaining on the road. They lost 71-68 on a Quinndary Weatherspoon three-point play with four seconds remaining.

“Our tempo press was effective for 39 and a half minutes,” White said, according to the Associated Press. “Q made a good play, and we didn’t keep him in front. We rotated a little bit late and he finished and made a big play.”

Freshman forward Keyontae Johnson told FloridaGators.com: “We’ve lost a couple at the end of the game like that. We were up most of the game, but we just have to stay aggressive and stay poised. We have to stick to our principles, and we’ll be fine.”

Like the Gators, Georgia is 9-7 overall, 1-3 in SEC play, and coming off back-to-back losses to ranked foes. The Bulldogs’ recent defeats, however, were more resounding: 93-78 on the road against No. 11 Auburn, and 69-49 at home against No. 12 Kentucky.

They stuck with the Wildcats in the first half, trailing just 35-31 at the break. But Kentucky opened the second period with a 9-0 run.

“We don’t have a fire and brimstone-type guy that just they rally around,” head coach Tom Crean said of his team, according to The Red & Black. “We don’t have that. We have a lot of really good guys, they’re playing hard, but you’ve got to have somebody that’s going to be a leader and put it together and we don’t have that.”

The Bulldogs shot a season-worst 30.4 percent from the field, including 5-of-26 in the second half.

“We come out there at the start of the second half and we’re, I don’t want to say we’re listless, but we’re not nearly where we need to be aggressiveness-wise,” Crean said, per The Red & Black. “I’ve got to really dive into that and see if we need to start making some changes in the second half to start.”