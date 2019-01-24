How to Watch Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Online in USA [Australian Open 2019]

In search of his first Australian Open title since 2009, a scorching-hot Rafael Nadal will take on rising 20-year-old star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first men’s semifinal at Melbourne Park.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas Preview

On the men’s side, no one has been more dominant at Melbourne Park over the last 10 days than Rafael Nadal, who is yet to drop a set through five matches.

The return game has been as good as expected from arguably the best returner in the history of the sport, as he has piled up 25 breaks and won 40 percent of receiving points, but his serve has been especially dominant. Since being broken twice by wild-card James Duckworth in the first round, Nadal has held serve for 54 consecutive games.

“I’ve been practicing during the whole off-season the serve and first shot, and during this event I’ve probably done it more times than ever – serve and winner with the first forehand,” said Nadal, who is appearing in his sixth semifinal at Melbourne Park. “That’s something that is very important for me, both today and if I want to keep playing for a few years. That gives me a lot of free points, and that’s so important at this stage of my career.”

Nadal has also made a habit of eliminating fan favorites over the past week-and-a-half. His first three wins were all over Australians, including a third-round triumph against rising 19-year-old Alex de Minaur, and in the quarterfinals he took down Frances Tiafoe, the 21-year-old American who was winning over crowds with his electrifying play and entertaining celebrations.

After wins over de Minaur and Tiafoe, Nadal gets another matchup with the future of the sport in 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas.

We’ve seen plenty of flashes of Tsitsipas’ talent already. Last year, he advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon, made his first Masters 1000 final in Toronto after an astounding run in which he beat Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson, captured his first ATP win in Stockholm in October, and won the Next Gen Finals in November.

But he cemented his new star status this week when he took down six-time Australian Open champ Roger Federer in the fourth round.

“I think he’s definitely done a really nice job now the last year and a half,” Federer said. “I mean before that, too, obviously. But beating Novak in Toronto, the likes of Anderson and Zverev, now me here. That’s what you need to do to get to the next level. He’s doing that. It’s really nice for him. I see him definitely being high up in the game for a long time. That was a good night for him tonight.”

Tsitsipas has now compiled seven wins over Top-10 players since the start of 2018, and he’ll get a chance to add another when he takes on a scorching-hot Nadal.

But it was Nadal who put an end to Tsitsipas’ amazing run in Toronto last year with a 6-2, 7-6(4) win in the final, and if the Spaniard continues his current form, it’s hard to imagine anyone not named Novak beating him.

The winner will face either Djokovic or Lucas Pouille in the final.