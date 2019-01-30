How to Watch New Zealand vs India 4th ODI in USA

India and New Zealand will play a fourth ODI, this time at Seddon Park in Hamilton, after the Men in Blue swept the first three matches of the five-ODI series. For those in the United States, the match will start at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can watch a live stream of the match — and every other match of the India Tour of New Zealand series — on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterward.

New Zealand vs India 4th ODI Preview

India bowled New Zealand out at 243 then got to 244 runs with 42 balls remaining as the visitors crushed the Black Caps for the third consecutive ODI to seal the five-match series.

The duo of Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik finished New Zealand off, going for 40 not out and 38 not out for the seven-wicket victory.

“Amazing. Three clinical games for us,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said, according to India Today. “Couldn’t have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical games. The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me. We really enjoy ourselves and even at the end when Rayudu and Karthik were batting, we were sitting in the change room and cheering for every run. That’s how the environment in the dressing room is. The guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. When a guy doesn’t get runs in a couple of games, he’s actually hungry to score runs and the opposition feels a bit nervous because he’s gonna fire at some stage.”

The 30-year-old batsman will rest for the remaining ODIs. With the series in hand, the team could deploy 19-year-old batsman Shubman Gill for his debut with India’s senior club.

“Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even 10 per cent of that when I was 19,” Kohli said, per India Today.

Mohammed Shami claimed three Black Caps scalps and posted an economy rate of 4.56 en route to man of the match honors.

“It’s really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against the wind,” Shami said, according to The Indian Express. “It is difficult but not too hard. [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.”

Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya each notched two wickets of their own.

The Black Caps’ opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have combined for just 79 runs over the three defeats.

“I hope it’s not a problem in the future,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said, according to the New Zealand Herald. “We’ve got a very clear plan of how we want to play — that won’t change. We have to recognize at the moment that the top order aren’t getting as many runs as what we’d like, but also Shami and Kumar have been outstanding with the new ball and really put us under pressure.”