How to Watch Manchester City vs Rotherham [FA Cup] Online in USA

Manchester City will host Rotherham United at Etihad Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events every week, including every FA Cup match.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Manchester City vs Rotherham Preview

After a two-game skid in Premier League play, City bested Southampton 3-1, then topped first-place Liverpool 2-1 on Thursday to cut the Reds’ lead in the standings on the Sky Blues to four points.

“[Liverpool] are leaders — it is four points but we have reduced the gap,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of the home win, according to ESPN. “We knew that if we won we would be in contention to fight for the Premier league; if we lose it is over.

“I don’t remember a league so tough — there are so many huge contenders fighting for the title. It is closer; every game is a final.

“We have to fight a lot, but this win gives us a lot of confidence.”

German winger Leroy Sane delivered the decisive strike in the 72nd minute, just eight minutes after Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino’s equalizer.

“We have put more pressure on Liverpool,” Sane said, according to the Irish Examiner. “We’re just four points behind them, and they know it, too.

“They have to keep up, but we also have to keep up. It’s now a little bit more interesting.

“It was really important to win a game at home against Liverpool. It gives you more confidence to know we are closer and it’s not over already.”

The 22-year-old added: “The players all felt how intense it was, especially given how important the game was.

“We are always going to fight until the end, it doesn’t matter what the result is. We always want to score, to show who we are and how we play.

“We ran a lot and fought a lot, and everyone could see how much we wanted to win the game.

“It was really tense. You could see in every tackle, every pass, that everyone was really focused on the game, to not make mistakes, as we all know how difficult it is to play against big teams with big players.

“One wrong pass, one mistake, and you get really punished.

“It was one of the biggest performances since I came here. Liverpool are, at the moment, maybe the best team in Europe or the world, so we were happy we could beat them.”

Rotherham sit just three points clear of the relegation zone in the English League Championship, with 25 points through 26 matches.

“There was an element of dread when City came out of the hat but life is short and we might as well go there and enjoy ourselves,” manager Paul Warne said, according to BBC Sport.