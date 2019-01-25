How to Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal FA Cup Online in USA

Arsenal will host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Friday for a fourth-round FA Cup match.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. While it won’t be on TV, you can still watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including all FA Cup matches.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

After winning just twice in an eight-game stretch (2-3-3), United sacked manager Jose Mourinho and installed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker. They’ve since bounced back with seven consecutive victories across all competitions.

Marcus Rashford, a 21-year-old forward, has scored five goals and added an assist during United’s streak.

“Definitely, he can be absolutely top class,” Solskjaer said, according to ESPN. “He is only 21 but the maturity he is showing at times is more than 21 and his work rate.

“The more you score the more you believe you are going to score and everyone says when you don’t score ‘he is bound to score soon.’

“The more you score the more chance you have of being confident, running into the same positions.

“The way he works during the week is fantastic because he practices a lot. It is a pleasure working with him.”

Solskjaer, a former United forward himself, scored 91 times in 235 appearances with the team from 1996 to 2007.

“It’s not a bad person to learn off, is it?” United back Ashley Young said, per ESPN. “I think he’s learning each day and obviously the manager will guide him in the way he does. Marcus just wants to learn.

“I’ve said it from the time he broke into the team and even before then, he can be an unbelievable talent, he’s got the world ahead of him.

“He wants to learn as well, which is a good thing to see in a youngster now. He’s on a great scoring run right now and I hope it continues for him.”

In the team’s most recent match, a 2-1 victory over Brighton, Rashford scored before suffering a knee injury on a challenge by Martin Montoya. Whether or not he plays against Arsenal will depend on an evaluation earlier in the day.

Arsenal have just four victories in their last nine matches across all competitions (4-1-4). Like Manchester United, they sit three points behind Chelsea for fourth place on the Premier League table.

United and Arsenal played to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last month, before Mourinho’s ouster.

“It’s a different team,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said of United’s play under Solskjaer, according to the Evening Standard. “It’s the same players but they’re playing with a big performance now. I was watching their last matches and each player has a lot of confidence, with big performances, and now they are very dangerous.

“For us, it’s good because it’s a very big test for us in this competition. Manchester United and us have played 20 finals in the FA Cup, and we’ve won 13 and they’ve won 12. For this competition, it’s the best match to play.”