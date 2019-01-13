How to Watch Northwestern vs Michigan Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will defend their undefeated record against the Northwestern Wildcats at home on Sunday.

Northwestern vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines have yet to lose 16 games into their season, but the Wildcats gave them their biggest scare back on December 4, falling 62-60 when NU senior guard Ryan Taylor’s running three-pointer banked off the backboard and the rim as time expired.

“We probably could’ve got a better shot,” Northwestern center Dererk Pardon said, according to the Associated Press. “It was contested. We could’ve gotten a better one, but we’re still learning and moving forward.”

Pardon, a senior, scored a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and one of the Wildcats’ six blocks. Michigan freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis led all scorers with 23 points, adding four boards, two assists, and a pair of steals.

The Wolverines had a tough time connecting from outside, going 5-of-20 from three-point range.

“I knew we were going to have to go through games like this if we were going to be good,” Wolverines head coach John Beilein said, per AP. “We survived it — I don’t know how — but we made just enough good plays down the stretch.”

The defeat was Northwestern’s second in as many Big Ten contests. They’re now 1-4 in conference play.

Most recently, they fell to Iowa 73-63 at home. The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Wildcats 40-32, and Iowa big man Luka Garza shot 11 free throws off the bench, scoring 16 points.

“There’s a lot of contact down there. They pound the paint, they go inside and it is not always on the big guys,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said, according to The Daily Northwestern. “The guards have to do a better job of making those passes tougher, the entry passes. The big guys have to do their work to try to make it a tough entry pass as well as the guards.”

Collins added: “They were able to get really deep position with guys behind them, whether it was Dererk or Barret [Benson]. [Garza] is a physical guy — he creates contact and he does a good job getting himself to the line.”

The Wolverines topped Illinois their last time out, overcoming 11 first-half turnovers to win 79-69. They coughed it up just three times in the second half.

“Our coaches got on us about our turnovers. … Just told us to pivot better, find the open guy, make the extra pass and just stay disciplined,” Michigan junior guard Zavier Simpson said, according to The Michigan Daily. “With them pressuring, they’re going to try to wear us down. You’re going to get tired as the game goes on, but it’s important that you just stay mentally disciplined.”