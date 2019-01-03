How to Watch Utah State vs Nevada Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 6 Nevada Wolf Pack will host the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday as the teams enter Mountain West Conference play.

Utah State vs Nevada Preview

The 13-0 Wolf Pack get almost all their production from transfers. Their six leading scorers all transferred from other Division I programs: Twin senior forwards Caleb Martin (19.9 points per game) and Cody Martin (9.9) came from North Carolina State, senior forward Jordan Caroline (18.7) left Southern Illinois, junior guard Jazz Johnson (12.3) came over from Portland, senior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman (8.1) transferred from Omaha, and senior big man Trey Porter (7) played for George Mason, then Old Dominion, before joining the Wolf Pack.

“It’s a lot easier to recruit those guys,” Wolf Pack head coach Eric Musselman said in February, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. “The high school guys, it’s hard. You’re dealing with people when they transfer who just want to know, ‘What’s your program about? What’s your school about? What’s the region like?’ Those type of things, instead of worrying about, ‘Do you fly charter? What’s your practice facility like? What are the graphics like?’ Those are the things you deal with with high school guys. With transfers, you deal with what’s real.”

The head coach stresses development when players are forced to redshirt for a season following a transfer.

“We call it a player development year,” Musselman said in March, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “It’s all about our staff investing in that player’s career, trying to get him to become a better basketball player, looking at his deficiencies and trying to turn those deficiencies into strengths. … We had a plan that in the [staff’s] Year 4, we wanted to be as good as we possibly could.”

Caleb Martin dropped a career-high 33 points in the team’s most recent victory, an 86-71 blowout of the Utah Utes.

“Coach gives us so much confidence,” Martin said, according to the Associated Press. “I know how good a shooter I am capable of being. I just had to shoot myself out of it and get to the rim a couple times.”

He shot 11-of-23 from the field and added seven assists, four steals, and a pair of blocks. The Wolf Pack carried a 38-37 lead into halftime before breaking away in the second period.

“We put more pressure on the ball and tried to be more active, get in the lanes a bit more and I think it showed,” Caroline said, per AP. The senior contributed 17 points. “We got some turnovers and it sparked us.”

Nevada will open its Mountain West Conference campaign against a Utah State squad that’s impressed en route to a 10-3 mark.

“They look like a team that’s really connected, really knows their roles, and is extremely well-coached,” Musselman said, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. “(We are) playing against the team, right now, in our conference that’s playing the best basketball.”