How to Watch NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2019 Online

Some of the league’s most talented players will descend upon the SAP Center on Friday night for the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The 2019 skills competition begins at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2019 NHL Skills Competition Preview

The skills competition will once again open with the fastest skater event. Edmonton Oilers center and captain Connor McDavid, who last year became the first skater to win the event in consecutive years, will look to add to his record.

“It’s fun. Obviously it’s an event that I look forward to,” McDavid said after winning last season, according to NHL.com. “I like doing it. I just tried to go out there and not get hurt. I hadn’t done anything in two days, so I wasn’t looking to pull something or tweak something, but I was able to put up a decent time.”

Seven skaters will try to dethrone the 22-year-old: Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, Kendall Coyne Schofield of the United States women’s national team, Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres, Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars, Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes, and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks.

Check out the rest of the events and their participants.

Puck control: Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames, Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers, Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks, Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets, Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres, John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Save streak: Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild, Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights, John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks, Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals, Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings, Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers, Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning

Premier passer: Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa Senators, Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators, Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues, Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche, Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers

Hardest shot: Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks, John Carlson of the Washington Capitals, Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning

Accuracy shooting: Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kyle Palmieri of the New Jersey Devils, David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, Joe Pavelski of the San Jose Sharks, Blake Wheeler of the Winnipeg Jets