How to Watch Pegasus World Cup 2019 Online

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the richest horse race in North America, will take place on Saturday on a 1 1/8-mile track at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

The race is scheduled to start at 5:36 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC, with coverage of other races on the program starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Pegasus World Cup on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the main Fubo package, which has 75-plus channels and is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pegasus World Cup on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets).

You can start your subscription of “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pegasus World Cup on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in some markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pegasus World Cup on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Pegasus World Cup Preview

The $9 million race will be the last in the career of 6-year-old Accelerate, the favorite at 9/5.

“To see the morning line at 9/5 and to be that horse, you have to allow yourself the moments to honor that and enjoy that and to be proud of his accomplishments to get there,” said Stephanie Hronis, wife of co-owner Kosta Hronis of Hronis Racing, according to Horse Racing Nation. “And there is that other part where there is tremendous pressure. There’s going to be criticisms and critiques and also there’s going to be a lot of cheer for him.”

Accelerate made seven starts in 2018, winning six of them and coming in second once for over $5 million in earnings. After the race, he’ll travel to Lane’s End Farm for his second career, as a stud.

“As hard as it is to see him go, and I would love to see him continue racing, he deserves to go to where he’s going,” Stephanie Hronis said, per Horse Racing Nation. “What helps out too is having spent time at Lane’s End and knowing the Farishes and Jill (McCully), who takes care of the stallions and actually seeing the stall where he’s going to go to. That brings a lot of comfort knowing that he’s really going to a wonderful farm and going to be well taken care of. He’s got 140-plus dates this spring, so he’s got a lot to look forward to.”

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, 83, will also have a horse in the race: Bravazo (12/1). He made 11 starts in 2018, more than any horse in the field of 12, winning twice and collecting three runner-ups and a pair of third-place finishes for over $1.1 million.

“He’s just tough,” Lukas said, according to America’s Best Racing. “If I didn’t have this race in front of me, I’d probably be looking for something else.”

Bravazo and jockey Luis Saez finished second to eventual Triple Crown champion Justify at the Preakness, making a late push before coming up a half-length short.

“He was unlucky to lose the Preakness,” Lukas said, per America’s Best Racing. “He had that horse measured and we just waited too long to make our move. If we started a little earlier, I really believe in my heart we would have won that.”

Three of Lukas’ former assistants will trot out their own horses: Dallas Stewart with Seeking the Soul, Todd Pletcher with Audible, and Kiaran McLaughlin with True Timbers.

“Wayne has been a great mentor to all of us and a coach,” McLaughlin said, according to the Miami Herald.

The 83-year-old has won 14 Triple Crowns.

“It’s one thing to train a nice horse or have two or three champions,” Lukas told the paper. “But any time you have an influence on a person’s life and you make a difference in what they do … and have the success these guys are having, there’s no finer thing than that.”