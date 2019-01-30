How to Watch Saint Louis vs Richmond Basketball Online

The Saint Louis Billikens will host the Richmond Spiders for an Atlantic 10 clash on Wednesday.

Saint Louis vs Richmond Preview

The Billikens (14-6 overall, 5-2 in A-10) won their first five A-10 matchups, part of a six-game winning streak, before falling to Duquesne 77-73 on the road on January 23. On Sunday, they fell again, in heartbreaking fashion — sophomore guard Jordan Goodwin missed a pair of free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining to fall to Davidson 54-53, snapping a streak of 11 home wins at Chaifetz Arena.

“I didn’t feel any pressure. Nothing was going through my head,” Goodwin said after the loss, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I just hit the two before. I was going up there trusting my shot. It hurts right now. I had the game in my hands and didn’t get it for my teammates, so I’m going through it now.

“I know my teammates are here for me. The city is here for me, the fans. Chaifetz is always behind me. So I know I’m in a good spot. There was no criticism. Everyone told me to keep my head up.”

Goodwin finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, and a game-high six assists, adding a block and a steal. A 63.4 percent free-throw shooter for his career, he was 8-of-9 from the stripe before his two late misses.

The Billikens hold opponents to 39.8 percent shooting, the 23rd-best mark out of 353 Division I teams. The Wildcats shot 39.5 percent on Sunday, but Goodwin and sophomore Hasahn French — who scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and added three steals and a pair of blocks — criticized their team’s defense.

“Each time we’d get some good buckets on offense, there would be a slip-up on defense,” French told the paper. “They’d get a backdoor (layup) or an open 3 and mess up the whole momentum. We can’t let things like that happen.”

On Saturday, the Spiders (7-13, 1-6) fell to St. Bonaventure 66-57 for their fourth consecutive defeat. They got absolutely blasted on the boards, losing the overall rebounding battle 40-26 and the offensive board battle 11-2.

“When we get together Sunday or Monday for practice, everybody’s feelings are irrelevant,” Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said, according to The Collegian. “We need to get to work and try to get better.”

The Spiders surrender 54.4 percent shooting from two-point range, ranking them 330th in the nation.

Sophomore wing Nathan Cayo scored 14 points to go with seven boards and two blocks. He averaged 11.2 points in his first 15 games of the season, but has put up 18.2 in the team’s last five.

“To get him going, to get him scoring the ball, and slashing, and just moving in general, for us is huge,” sophomore big man Grant Golden said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.