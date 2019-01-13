How to Watch Eagles vs Saints Game Online for Free

The New Orleans Saints (13-3) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live and on-demand on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu, or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

DAZN is a cable-free, live-sports streaming service that comes with a one-month free trial. It’s offerings depend on your country, but those who are in Canada can watch every NFL game, including the playoffs, and NFL Network live and on-demand via DAZN.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the DAZN app.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Eagles vs Saints Preview

The Saints marched all over the Eagles when the teams met in Week 11. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees connected on 22 of his 30 passing attempts for 363 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions en route to a 48-7 victory.

“It was just one of those days when everything they did worked and nothing we did worked,” Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham recently told the team’s official website. “Now, we’re in a different spot. We had a defense then that was limited. We ran a lot of ‘Man’ and ‘Cover 2’ in coverage just because we had some new guys and not everybody was in sync with the scheme. I feel like now we’re exploring more of the scheme because we know it better and we’re more comfortable. We understand our defense more and we can play that way.

“Our confidence level is high. We’re playing some of our best ball at the right time. That’s important. That’s what this tournament is all about — playing your best football at this time, peaking when you need to peak.”

Saints head coach Sean Payton expects a much better performance out of Philadelphia’s secondary this time around. The Eagles surrendered 303 yards through the air against the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round, but Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky needed 43 attempts to get there.

“I think they’ve been real consistent,” Payton said of the Eagles’ defensive backfield, per the team’s website. “Number one, they’ve minimized the big plays and they have gone up against some pretty good offenses. There is this period of the season where you can see on film this consistent lineup. I think prior to that there had been a lot of moving parts and I think Jim (Schwartz) has done a good job of getting that group settled in and you can see the communication when they are in their dime package. Certainly, Malcolm (Jenkins) is inside in their nickel (package). There are several packages (where) you see three-safety look last week to Chicago. We have to prepare for all of it. But I think they’re playing a lot better.”

In the Week 11 tilt, Carson Wentz went 19-of-33 for 156 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions under center for Philadelphia. The Saints defense will get a different look against Nick Foles on Sunday.

“Obviously, he’s good at getting the ball out quick,” Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison said, according to the team’s website. “He’s a good game manager, he’s a good situational quarterback – you see him coming through on third downs, you see him coming through in clutch situations at the end of the game, at the end of the half. He’s a good, sound quarterback. That being said, we have to be a good, sound defense.”