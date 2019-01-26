How to Watch Senior Bowl 2019 Online Without Cable

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham headlines the group of players hoping to impress NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The NFL Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Senior Bowl on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Senior Bowl Preview

Jim Nagy, the former NFL scout who now serves as the executive director of the Senior Bowl, handed out awards on Friday after observing three days of practices.

He gave Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham the nod at quarterback.

“I thought he would come down here and light it up and really show off his arm talent and he did,” Nagy said of Stidham, according to 247Sports. “He showed accuracy, he showed touch, he showed he can drive the football. He had three really solid days, so it was a tight conversation. I went around the field and asked a bunch of NFL guys what they thought and it was kind of a mixed split but I just went with Jarrett because he really threw it well.”

After a strong 2017 for Stidham and the Tigers, both took a step back in 2018. Auburn went from 10-4 to 8-5, and Stidham went from completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,158 yards to 60.7 percent for 2,794 yards on practically the same number of attempts (370 then 369).

“I think if we were to go back and redo the entire season from fall camp, I think we’d approach the season a little bit like we do the bowl game (a 63-14 blowout of Purdue in the Music City Bowl) and open everything up,” Stidham said, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. “Obviously, that was our most successful game, so I think there’s something to be said for that.”

Alabama’s Isaiah Buggs snagged the defensive lineman award.

“Isaiah, coming into the year, I thought he was more of a runs-down guy, but he just plays so hard that when you’ve got Raekwon Davis and Quinnen Williams (out there too), a lot of his stuff was clean-up (sacks) as a rusher, but that’s fine — the league’s okay with that,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said Monday night. “It means you’re playing hard and getting yourself to the football. And you’ve got awareness of where the quarterback’s at.”

As a defensive end, Buggs led Alabama with 9.5 sacks in 2018, but he’s reportedly being viewed by NFL teams as more of an interior lineman.

“I played all over, even at Bama I played on the inside, outside,” Buggs said, per the Montgomery Advertiser. “It doesn’t matter, you can put me anywhere on the field and I can get it done.”

Nagy named USC offensive tackle Chuma Edoga the top overall practice player of the week.

Here’s who else won positional awards: Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel, LSU tight end Foster Moreau, NC State center Garrett Bradbury (offensive line award), Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill, Maryland cornerback Darnell Savage (defensive back award), Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert (special teams award).