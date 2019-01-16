How to Watch North Dakota vs SDSU Basketball Online

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will travel to Grand Forks for a Summit League tilt with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including South Dakota State vs North Dakota — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

South Dakota State vs North Dakota Preview

The Jackrabbits are 14-6 overall and 4-1 in Summit League play; they’ve won three straight. On Saturday, they walloped Oral Roberts 84-65 at home behind 37 points from two-time conference player of the year Mike Daum. The Golden Eagles turned the ball over 19 times and shot just 42.9 percent from the field.

“It was a good effort by our guys; they came out, I thought, with great energy and enthusiasm in front of an awesome crowd — probably the best crowd we’ve had all year,” SDSU head coach T.J. Otzelberger said, according to The Brookings Register. “I loved the energy in the gym and I think our guys rose to the occasion with the atmosphere and environment.

“As a coach you’re always going to try to find things that you need to get better at — I would have loved for our execution and ball movement late in the game to be as strong as it was early, but that wasn’t the case. But anyway, great team win; great to see Mike Daum have a big night.”

Daum, who leads all Summit League players with 23.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, scored just 14 points across the team’s previous two games, both wins, as the big man dealt with foul trouble.

“I felt like tonight my mindset was more aggressive than I have been,” Daum said, per the Register. “For me, personally, I feel fouls have kind of hindered my rhythm. In games I feel like I’d go in the first stretch and then have to come out just because of a couple dumb fouls on my part. So for me tonight, I think just being aggressive and going at it just kind of felt good to get back in a rhythm.”

He added: “Tonight it felt good; I felt like I finally kind of got back into a rhythm. But first and foremost, our team is winning, that’s the main thing. For me each night, I just want to do whatever it takes to help this team win – whether it’s scoring or not scoring, passing, making an extra pass or just rebounding, I want to do whatever it takes to make sure that we keep on this winning streak.”

The 8-10 Fighting Hawks have dropped three of their first five conference games.

They pulled out a 71-65 victory over Western Illinois at home their last time out. The Leathernecks shot a scorching 67.9 percent in the first half, entering the break with a six-point lead. But North Dakota held their foes to 27.6 percent shooting in the second.

“That’s the way we can guard in the second half,” Fighting Hawks head coach Brian Jones said, according to the Grand Forks Herald. “It was a pivotal win. I was proud of our guys to close this win out.”