How to Watch Under Armour All-America Game 2019 Online

Some of the best college football prospects in the country will meet when Team Ballaholics takes on Team Flash in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Thursday.

Under Armour All-America Game Preview

While each team features standout offensive playmakers, the matchup of the game might occur in the trenches. Team Flash’s Darnell Wright is the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Wright will hopefully be matched up against Team Ballaholics defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year and the top prospect in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

The powerful, 6’6″ offensive lineman out of Huntington, West Virginia, has yet to decide where he’ll play in college.

“I listen to everyone that comes up to me and talks to me,” Wright said, according to USA Today. “It’s a big decision and they make a lot of good points in what they’re saying. We all want to play with the most talent we can next year because we all want to have a chance to win a national title.”

Wright’s received offers from at least 23 schools, including powerhouses like USC, Alabama, Tennessee, and Clemson. He said he’ll announce his decision on National Signing Day, February 6.

“I would say North Carolina and West Virginia are my favorites right now,” Wright told USA Today. “West Virginia is my hometown school and I really like them and North Carolina has a new staff and one of my teammates is there. I’ll definitely take officials to those schools; the rest I’m not sure right now.”

Oregon has also extended a scholarship offer to Wright. Thibodeaux’s already committed to play for the Ducks.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Oregon,” the end out of Thousand Oaks, California, told 247Sports. “I have a great comfort level with the coaching staff and I know I can go in there and get developed. I’ve known Coach (Keith) Heyward (a defensive backs coach) since I was just a freshman and I really like Coach Joe (Salave’a, a defensive line coach) a lot. He’s a great coach, one of the best coaches in the country and I can’t wait to learn from him.

“I have a strong relationship with coach (Mario) Cristobal too. He knows me really well and we talk about my interest outside of football and what I want to do. It’s never just about football with him, he’s a players coach and I’m very comfortable with him and the rest of the staff.”

Some schools recruited the agile, 6’5″ Thibodeaux to play linebacker.

“Oregon wanted me as a defensive end and that’s where I’m comfortable,” he added. “They want me with my hand in the ground, off the edge, rushing the passer. I’ll move around to take advantage of mismatches but they want me getting after the quarterback, that’s what I feel I do best and the defense fits me really well.”