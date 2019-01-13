Uzcategui vs Plant Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Card Online Without Cable

Caleb Plant will try to take the IBF super middleweight title from Jose Uzcategui at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Uzcategui vs Plant Preview

Uzcategui is 28-2 with 23 knockouts. He claimed the interim belt in a rematch with Andre Dirrell at the Barclays Center in May, forcing his opponent to retire two seconds into the ninth round. Dirrell won their first matchup via a controversial disqualification.

“I was a little surprised they stopped it,” Uzcategui said, according to ESPN. “I had said it would be the third round that I would knock him out. It took a little longer, but it finally came. I think it was very clear in the first fight that I did my job. In the second fight, I showed even more, so there’s going to be a lot of Uzcategui from now on. I came here to pressure him. It was either get knocked out or knock him out. I knocked him out.”

The 28-year-old Venezuelan was elevated to the full titleholder in July, when James DeGale vacated.

“I am looking forward to getting in the ring and showing all my talent and put on notice all the champions in this division,” Uzcategui said ahead of Sunday’s fight, according to the Daily Express.

“I want to be the best and I am willing to face the best.”

He added: “It should a great fight with Plant, I will take the fight to him and I hope that will be willing to engage and give the fans a spectacular fight.”

The 26-year-old Plant, who won the 2011 Golden Gloves at light heavyweight, hasn’t lost in 17 professional bouts, with 10 knockouts. It’ll be the American’s biggest fight since he turned pro in 2014.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine to be fighting for a world title, and now that time has finally come,” Plant said, according to ESPN. “Any time that a pro fights for his first world title, it’s something that they’ve always dreamed of. This is something that I’ve always wanted. I’m excited to be here and be a part of this great night.”

He’s also gotten under Uzcategui’s skin by belittling his path to the IBF title.

“Caleb Plant earned this shot by beating a Porky Medina that no one cares about anymore, and now he’s getting into the ring with me, and I’m for real,” Uzcategui told Boxing Scene.

“Caleb’s done a lot of trash talking, and I’ve taken it personally. I truly do not like this guy, but now, we’ll see if he can back it up.

“I don’t want to simply stop him or knock him out. That would be too easy. I am planning to make it a long night for Caleb Plant. I want to give Caleb Plant the beating of his life throughout the whole fight.”