How to Watch Virginia vs Notre Dame Online Without Cable

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers for an ACC clash on Saturday.

Virginia vs Duke Preview

The Cavaliers won their first 16 contests before falling to Duke 72-70 on January 19. They bounced back on Tuesday with a 68-45 beatdown of Wake Forest at home.

“I think we really wanted to make a point just to let everyone know that we were completely past the last game,” junior guard Kyle Guy said after the victory, according to the Associated Press. “A lot of people acted like someone had died or something.”

Guy tied for the team lead with 12 points, adding four rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals. Big man Jay Huff came off the bench to score 12 points in 13 minutes of action. The 7’1″ sophomore went 4-of-6 from the field, hit his lone three-point attempt, and blocked two shots.

“[Huff] is continuing to improve, he shows some great flashes offensively,” head coach Tony Bennett said, according to The Cavalier Daily. “He can stretch you from three, but he can put it on the floor. When he’s on the floor, we do a couple different things offensively. But he’s been doing a good job, and he’s been practicing hard. … He’s progressing in the right direction and playing hard and that was good to see some of the things he did.”

With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 5-1 in ACC play.

Notre Dame is 1-5 in conference action. On Tuesday, they fell to Georgia Tech 63-61 on the road.

“We battled,” junior big man John Mooney said after the loss, according to the Associated Press. “That’s been the theme of the year. Close games at the end, but we just can’t pull it out. It’s very frustrating.”

Mooney led all participants in points (22), rebounds (14), and blocks (two), adding two assists and two steals.

The Irish have lost three in a row — they got dropped 75-69 on the road against No. 13 UNC then fell at home to No. 17 NC State 77-73 before Tuesday’s defeat.

“We haven’t gotten one of these in a while,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey told The Observer. “When you get one like the one that is on the schedule for Saturday or Monday [against Duke], then you can really change psychologically, and that is how karma really changes. We’ve seen it happen before, so that’s where you have nothing to lose. No one is giving you a chance in these next two, so let’s just let it rip and play.”