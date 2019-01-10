How to Watch ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

Following a devastating 36-hour long cancellation and a subsequent move to a new network, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back for a sixth season.

The new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres Thursday, January 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and subsequent new episodes will air Thursdays at the same time.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Preview

Because the future of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was uncertain at the time, Season 5 closed with what could have easily served as the series finale. Jake and Amy were married, and we were left with a straight-faced Captain Holt not doing a very good job revealing whether or not he had gotten the job as NYPD commissioner.

Fortunately, after Fox decided not to re-up for a sixth season, the internet had a collective meltdown and it took NBC about 36 hours to decide to come to the rescue.

“It felt like Tom Sawyer watching his own funeral, although Tom Sawyer knew he wasn’t dead and we didn’t,” co-creator Dan Goor said. “It was fun to be able to hear people eulogize you in a positive way — and then to not suffer the ramifications of actual death.”

As such, fans won’t have to wait long to see if Holt got the job. But this is the Nine-Nine after all, so there still may be some surprises along the way (“There Still May be Some Surprises Along the Way”–title of Amy’s sex tape).

“Even when it’s revealed what happened, the outcome is still not going to be what you expect,” said Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy. “And we will get to see a whole new side of Holt.”

The season premiere will also see Jake and Amy on their honeymoon, “where a highly unromantic complication arises.” The first guess that comes to mind there would be Doug Judy, but Goor also says that “some Die Hard-related fantasies come true on the honeymoon,” so maybe it’ll actually be a cameo from Bruce Willis.

Another big change to the show this year will be the departure of Chelsea Peretti, who plays Gina, aka Charles’ sister and former lover. It won’t involve her getting hit by a bus, but she’ll get a two-episode farewell arc that promises to be fitting for such an extraordinary character.

“Her decision to leave is done in a Gina-esque way, and her second episode is four Gina stories that are all very Gina-y,” says Goor.

Other highlights from the season, according to Goor, include an entire episode at a crime scene (akin to last season’s “The Box,” which was set entirely in the interrogation room and featured the excellent Sterling K. Brown as a guest star), a number of topical issues being tackled, Terry losing his eyebrows, Charles wearing a Gina mask, a flashback episode surrounding Hitchcock and Scully (perhaps we find out what happened to Daniels, their old partner), a Drunk Amy appearance, and perhaps most compelling, Jake doing an impression of James McAvoy’s character in Split.

“Situationally it’s organic, so wrap your head around that,” says Goor.

All-in-all, it sounds like even with the new network, the show is going to remain one of the best comedies on television today. Nine Nine!