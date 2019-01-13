How to Watch the 2019 Critics Choice Awards Online

Tonight is the 2019 Critics Choice Awards, which airs from 7 – 10 p.m. ET/4 – 7 p.m. PT/6 – 9 p.m. CT, live from Santa Monica, California. Taye Diggs is hosting the event and it airs on the CW network. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or any login information, you may be in search of other methods for watching the awards as they air. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

At tonight’s awards show, Claire Foy and Chuck Lorre will each be receiving big honors. E! News has reported that Foy will pick up the #SeeHer award for her “authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.” Chuck Lorre will be given the Critics’ Choice Achievement Award and it will be presented to him by the cast of The Big Bang Theory, which is currently in its final season.

When it comes to Taye Diggs’ big hosting gig for the night, BFCA President Joey Berlin released the following statement, “Taye is a star of both film and television, plus his illustrious stage career makes him especially qualified to lead our show. He promises to infuse the Critics’ Choice Awards with his infectious charm and humor, and enrich what already promises to be a memorable night!”

As for the big nominations at the Critics Choice Awards this year, the movie The Favourite leads with a total of 14. Black Panther is close behind with 12 and First Man has 10. Here is a list of the nominees in some of the bigger categories for the night:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice as Dick Cheney

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate as Vincent van Gogh

Ryan Gosling – First Man as Neil Armstrong

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed as Reverend Ernst Toller

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book as Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma as Cleodegaria “Cleo” Gutiérrez

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns as Mary Poppins

Glenn Close – The Wife as Joan Castleman

Toni Collette – Hereditary as Annie Graham

Olivia Colman – The Favourite as Queen Anne

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born as Ally Maine

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Lee Israel

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book as Don Shirley

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy as Nic Sheff

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman as Flip Zimmerman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born as Bobby Maine

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me? as Jack Hock

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther as N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice as Lynne Cheney

Claire Foy – First Man as Janet Shearon Armstrong

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased as Nancy Eamons

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk as Sharon Rivers

Emma Stone – The Favourite as Abigail Hill

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite as Sarah Churchill

Best Song

“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – Mary Poppins Returns