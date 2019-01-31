How to Watch ‘Deion’s Double Play’ 30 for 30 Documentary Online

Deion Sanders documentary Deion’s Double Play is set to premiere Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of the network’s “30 for 30” series.

If you don’t have cable or a TV, here’s how you can watch the newest documentary online:

‘Deion’s Double Play’ Preview

On October 11, 1992, Deion Sanders attempted to become the first to play in two major professional leagues in different sports in the same day.

Years before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sanders returned two punts and a kick and made a catch for nine yards as his Atlanta Falcons fell to the Miami Dolphins 21-17 on the road. Immediately after the game, he jumped on a plane to Pittsburgh, where his Atlanta Braves would play the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

He didn’t see any action, however, as the Braves lost 7-1. He appeared in the next two games of the series, as Atlanta dropped Game 6 before advancing to the World Series with a 3-2 victory in Game 7.

Sanders appeared in four World Series games, hitting .538 with a pair of doubles and four runs, but his side fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in six.

That year, he led the NFL with 1,067 kick return yards and two kick return touchdowns and he led the major leagues with 14 triples despite appearing in just 97 games for the Braves.

The Falcons made the playoffs just once in Sanders’ five-year tenure, advancing to the divisional round in 1991.

“The personality of Atlanta back when I played the game was really the fabric that bound the city together,” Sanders said in 2017, according to the News & Record. “We were outward. We were somewhat flamboyant. We had a little flash, but we had a confidence that was like our natural odor.

“That’s just who we were. That’s what the city was. That’s what the city represented. And you could see that from all the entertainers from the music industry and all the actors that derived from Atlanta, they all had that commonality that we shared.”

In a recent piece for The Players’ Tribune, titled “Letter to My Younger Self,” Sanders touched on his attempt to play two professional sports in the same day:

There will even come a day when you’ll have the opportunity to play both sports in the same day. Certain people won’t like that, and they’ll publicly speak out against you. Instead of considering the fact that maybe you want to be there for your teammates — the guys in both locker rooms who go to battle with you every day — they’ll say it’s all about Prime. That it’s just a publicity stunt.

Sanders won Super Bowls in 1994 and 1995 with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively. He’s still the only person to play in a Super Bowl and a World Series.