How to Watch ‘Good Trouble’ Online Without Cable

Seven months after The Fosters came to an end, the stories of Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will continue in the new spin-off series titled Good Trouble.

Good Trouble premieres Tuesday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (the first episode of Good Trouble is already available on Hulu, and new episodes will be available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Freeform. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

‘Good Trouble’ Preview

Good Trouble follows The Fosters regulars Callie and Mariana, who are living together in a communal home in downtown Los Angeles. Set five years in the future after The Fosters ended, both are graduated and working jobs–Callie as a law clerk for a conservative judge, and Mariana as a software engineer at a startup.

While the tone of the show is a bit lighter than its predecessor, as executive producer Joanna Johnson explains, it’s still a drama containing many of the elements that made The Fosters a success.

“Some episodes are far lighter, but there’s still a lot of heart, a lot of emotion, and a lot of social consciousness involved in it,” Johnson said. “These girls are trying to go out there and be a positive force in the world.”

New characters on the main cast include Alice Kwan (Sherry Cola), the manager of Callie and Mariana’s apartment building, Judge Wilson (Roger Bart), for whom Callie works, Malika (Zuri Adele) and Gael Martinez (Tommy Martinez).

“I was sort of resisting it becoming an ensemble show, I think because I felt so attached to The Fosters and that ensemble, and I thought, ‘How am I ever going to love another ensemble the way that I love The Fosters?’” Johnson said. “But it’s been really fun to have fresh character points of view to have them play off of. It’s a new toy chest.”

Good Trouble is already earning praise from the critics.

“It’s forthright and earnest, and it wears its politics on its sleeve,” writes Vox’s Todd VanDerWerff. “It understands that the world is filled with junk, but sometimes you can make something beautiful out of that junk. And it knows that even if the end is near, it’s not quite here yet. There’s still time.”

The first season is set for 13 episodes.