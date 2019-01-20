How to Watch ‘High Maintenance’ Season 3 Premiere Online

HBO’s show High Maintenance premieres season 3 tonight, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. CT. For those who are trying to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the series. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For those who would like more information on the show, read on below for episode descriptions, additional live streaming info, cast details and more.

“HIGH MAINTENANCE” SEASON 3 SYNOPSIS: According Amazon, the synopsis for season 3 of the show describes the new season as this, “In Season 3, The Guy (Ben Sinclair) comes into contact with a varied group of urbanites while also delving into his own life.”

Episodes of High Maintenance are also available for purchase on Amazon. And, for those with a cable subscription, you could watch the show on the HBO website. Season 1 and season 2 of the show are also available, as are individual episodes, up for purchase on Amazon.

“HIGH MAINTENANCE” CAST: Ben Sinclair, who is the co-creator of the web series, appears as “The Guy” on the show. He is the delivery guy with no name. Ahead of the new season, one of the showrunners, Katja Blichfeld, told Entertainment Weekly that this season, “We’re trying some stuff out this season. We definitely have some tonal shifts, and maybe more so than we ever have. I think that’s a cool thing, because it just continues to further this idea that this show could be more than we thought it could in the beginning.” Entertainment Weekly also reveals that on episode 1 of the new season, the Guy is attending his old dealer’s funeral.

“HIGH MAINTENANCE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 1: “M.A.S.H.” is the title of the premiere episode and the description of what to expect on episode 1 states, “While spending time away from the city in his RV, the Guy gets upsetting news but makes an intriguing new connection; Cori tries to adjust to a new reality without her friend.”

“HIGH MAINTENANCE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the show this season is titled “Craig”. It airs on January 27, 2019 and the plot synopsis of the episode reads, “After his bike is stolen, regular customer Marty consults the Guy, whose suggestion sends him down a surprising path; bored with her mundane life, Darby finds ways to unnerve and bewilder strangers.”

“HIGH MAINTENANCE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 of the show is called “Blondie” and it is set to air on February 3, 2019.

“HIGH MAINTENANCE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode of the new season is titled “Small Town” and it will air on HBO on February 10, 2019.